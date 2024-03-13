Boiler Alert - Who Will Win the Big Ten Tournament?

The picture will make sense once you listen I promise. Spoiler Alert! One of us really liked Iowa to do well in the Big Ten Tournament. In this latest episode of the podcast Ryan and I break down the recently announced Big Ten Conference Awards and what surprised us and what didn’t.

Then, we go game by game through who we think is going to win the Big Ten Tournament. I honestly thought that Ryan and I would be pretty similar in our choices but we were surprisingly not. Follow along with us with your own bracket and see if you are better at this whole bracket thing than we are.

The BTT starts this evening live from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Is that a good thing? Ryan and I get into whether playing this away from Indianapolis and Chicago is a good thing and if it even makes sense. Give us a listen on your favorite podcast platform.