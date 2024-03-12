Matt Painter Named Co-Big Ten Coach Of The Year

Matt Painter was selected Big Ten Co-Coach of the Year alongside Fred Hoiberg by the coaches and media. Painter led Purdue to back-to-back Big Ten Championships posting a school record 17 conference wins and going 28-3 on the season. Purdue’s 3 losses came at the hands of Northwestern, Nebraska, and Ohio State; despite the 3 losses, Purdue was still able to clinch the conference by three games.

For the 5th time…



Matt Painter is the Big Ten Coach of the Year.



T-2nd most in Big Ten history. pic.twitter.com/5urPnC47fl — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 12, 2024

Painter is currently on his 19th season with Purdue with an overall record of 226-123 in the Big Ten and has won the award five times tying for the second most in history with former IU legend Bob Knight. Gene Keady holds the overall record with seven Big Ten Coach of the Year awards.

Purdue will be the overall one seed heading into the Big Ten Tournament this week and is set to play the winner of Minnesota/Michigan State. Regardless of the outcome, Painter has led Purdue to another projected #1 seed for the NCAA tournament this year and most-likely will be placed in the midwest region. After the stunning loss last season, I’m sure Painter wants to get the monkey off his back this March and elevate the Boilers to the next level.