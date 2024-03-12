Zach Edey and Braden Smith Named Unanimous First Team All B1G

For the first time since the 2010-2011 season that saw E’Twain Moore and JuJuan Johnson both make the 1st Team All B1G Team, Purdue’s Zach Edey and Braden Smith were named to that All Conference Team. Both players were named by the coaches and media making them consensus All B1G winners as well. The dynamic duo led the Purdue Boilermakers to 28 regular season wins and 17 conference wins, the most in program history in both regards.

Zach Edey is your back-to-back @B1GMBBall Player of the Year.



4th player to ever do that. pic.twitter.com/HghpLBzA9w — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 12, 2024

Edey was also named the conference’s Player of the Year for the second consecutive year following his 24.2 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2.2 blocks per game he averaged this season. The dominant big man will look to also grab Consensus National Player of the Year for the second year in a row, potentially making him the first to do so since Bill Walton in 1971 and 1972.

Smith had a phenomenal sophomore season that saw him average 13 points, 5.9 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.7 steals, and shoot 44.6% from behind the arc. The lead guard for the Boilers took a more concerted effort to score the ball this season while also increasing his assist numbers drastically from a year before. Smith’s numbers are so impressive that his season totals place him alongside Magic Johnson in terms of single season B1G history.

The ultimate Floor General.



Braden Smith is a first-team All-Big Ten selection. pic.twitter.com/MjpfJrigm9 — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 12, 2024

The Boilers enter the B1G Tourney as the number one seed and will likely grab the overall number one seed come selection Sunday. That would place the Boilers in Indianapolis and Detroit for their first two rounds in the NCAA Tourney that will begin in just over a week’s time.

The two Boilers are joined by Northwetern’s Boo Buie, Illinois’ Terrance Shannon Jr. as consensus picks along with Jahmir Young from Maryland (media) and Marcus Domask from Illinois (coaches).

Stay tuned to Hammer and Rails for all of our coverage during the month of March!