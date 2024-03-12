Zach Edey Named B1G Player of the Year Again

Following as impressive of a season from a Boilermaker in program history, Zach Edey has followed up his 2023 campaign by being named the B1G Men’s Basketball Player of the Year in 2024. Averaging 24.2 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2.2 blocks per game, Edey again made huge strides in his game as he led the Purdue Boilermakers to another conference championship by three games.

Arguably the most dominant big man in college basketball over the last thirty years, Edey’s dominance never waivered throughout a season full of expectations and doubters. Edey joins another exclusive list with his back to back player of the year awards as he joins Iowa’s Luka Garza, Michigan State’s, Mateen Cleaves, and Ohio State’s Jim Jackson as the only players in conference history to do so.

Zach Edey is your back-to-back @B1GMBBall Player of the Year.



Edey broke the Boiler’s rebounding record held by Joe Barry Carroll and may very well break the program’s all time scoring record during the B1G Tourney held by Rick Mount. Edey is just 41 points short of Mount’s mark of 2,323 points. Edey could also slide into as high as second place in the single season scoring record if Purdue can make a run to a Final Four. That mark is currently held by Glenn Robinson during his National Player of the Year campaign in 1993-1994 where he scored 1,030 points.

Edey will look to also become the first player to win back to back consensus National Player of the Year Awards since Bill Walton did so in 1971 and 1972.

