Zach Edey Officially a Two Time All-American

Even when things aren’t surprises they can still bring a smile to your face. Today, was one of those things when Zach Edey was named a First Team All-American by The Sporting News.

Zach Edey is a two-time All-American!



If you’ll remember in year’s past we have discussed the requirements for a player to be named a consensus All-American. The Sporting News is one of those outlets. There’s also the AP, the National Association of Basketball Coaches, and the United States Basketball Writers Association. A player who is named an All-American by all those outlets can claim to be a consensus All-American. Zach Edey is on a glide path to this honor once again this year but this is the first block in that house.

For the, “he’s just tall” crowd I think The Sporting News did a great bit of work here in their article.

It is the curse of the oversized big men that many spectators consider such a player’s greatness to be more easily achieved. Allow me to point out there were two taller players in major-conference basketball this season, and they averaged 7.3 points. Combined. What Edey is doing is not easy for anyone, at any size.

We know how great Edey truly is, but it’s worth it to take a look at the stats that he’s accumulated this year. This comes again from The Sporting News article.

24.1 ppg, 11.7 rpg, 2.2 bpg, 62.3 pct. FG

When Purdue put Edey’s number in the rafters after Senior day, it had two stars on it signifying that he’d been named an All-American twice. Purdue jumped the gun on that one a little bit but I think everyone felt extremely comfortable doing so. Now, that comfort has been vindicated as Edey stands as a two time All-American. What an honor.

Purdue and Edey are next in action in the Big Ten Tournament on Friday.