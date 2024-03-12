2023-2024 Men’s Basketball SB Nation Big Ten All Conference Awards

Recently, I put out a call to all the Big Ten SB Nation blogs on Twitter via DM and general tweeting to send me their all-conference ballots. The deadline was yesterday and so today was vote tabulating day. There were 4 writers at H&R who contributed votes, but to make things fair each of their votes counted for just 1/4. That way there wouldn’t be a Purdue heavy flavor in the voting. Have to make it fair.

A player receiving a first team vote was worth 3 points and a second team vote was worth 1 point. Any player receiving a vote will be noted as Honorable Mention All-Conference. For the individual awards there is no such thing necessary as it’s literally whoever got the most votes wins. For those blogs that didn’t participate let this be a lesson in democracy, didn’t vote? Can’t complain. With that all out of the way, here are your winners.

All highlighted names were unanimous selections.

First Team All-Big Ten

Zach Edey (Purdue)

Boo Buie (Northwestern)

Jahmir Young (Maryland)

Dawson Garcia (Minnesota)

Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois)

Second Team All-Big Ten

Braden Smith (Purdue)

Tyson Walker (MSU)

Payton Sandfort (Iowa)

Marcus Domask (Illinois)

AJ Storr (Wisconsin)

Honorable Mention All-Big Ten

Coleman Hawkins (Illinois)

Kel’el Ware (IU)

Malik Reneau (IU)

Keisei Tominaga (Nebraska)

Ace Baldwin Jr. (Penn State)

Player of the Year

Zach Edey (Purdue)

Coach of the Year

Fred Hoiberg (Nebraska)

Defensive Player of the Year

Zach Edey

Freshman of the Year

Owen Freeman (Iowa)

So there you have it folks. The most prestigious awards in all of sports blogging are now out the door. Congratulations to all the winners. And a big thank you again to all my fellow bloggers who sent in ballots and participated in this process. Now, let’s sit back and enjoy a great conference tournament starting this week.