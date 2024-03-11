Zach Edey Earns Record 12th Big Ten Player of the Week

Zach Edey’s accolades continue to grow as each week goes on. The big man set the conference record with 11 Big Ten Player of the Week awards just two weeks ago breaking a tie that he held with Ohio State guard Evan Turner. Turner was in college the same time as me and I was able to see him play on multiple occasions and let me just say he was one of the best college basketball players I’ve ever seen. He amassed 10 of the weekly awards, but that was no match for Zach Edey. On February 26th, Edey broke the tie when he earned his 11th player of the week award. That put the award out of reach for a long time. Well, today the award was put even further out of reach.

For the 1️⃣2️⃣th time in his career…



Zach Edey has been named Big Ten Player of the Week.



: 2-0 record.

: 26.5 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 3.0 APG, 2.5 BPG.

: 12 weekly honors in last 34 weeks dating to last year. pic.twitter.com/v6IfmySvxf — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 11, 2024

And that’s 12.

Just look at that stat line, 26.5 ppg, 11 rpg, 3 assists per game, and 2.5 blocks per game. That stat line is just out of this world, and yet for Zach Edey, it was Tuesday as they say (see that works because he played a game on Tuesday this week against Illinois).

Purdue fans have to appreciate the importance and the strength and the ability of Zach Edey but now we can ensure that future generations will continue to appreciate what this man did week in and week out in the Big Ten.

More awards are coming for Zach Edey, but this one is quite special I’m sure.