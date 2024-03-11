Hammer and Rails Reacts Survey - Big Ten Teams in March

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Purdue Boilermakers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.﻿

With the Big Ten tournament starting this week I wanted to check in to see which of Purdue’s two possible opponents you’d most like to see. These results will come out on Friday so it’ll be interesting to see if the results reflect the choice made here.

Then, we go into what will happen with the Big Ten Conference as a whole and March Madness. The Big Ten has had a strange year so we will see how many teams they get into the Big Dance. So, what’s your guess on how many teams make it in? Let us know in the survey and discuss it in the comments below.