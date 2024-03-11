Purdue Men’s Basketball Remains at #3 in AP Top 25

The final AP Poll of the 2023-2024 regular season was released today and Purdue found themselves sitting at #3 for another week.

There was no change at the top of the poll as 1-3 remained exactly the same as the week prior. Purdue went on the road and defeated (current) 13th ranked Illinois and won their second game of the week at home against the Wisconsin Badgers on senior night. No blemishes this week for the Boilermakers.

Purdue was just 3 points behind the Huskies in last week’s poll but now finds themselves 18 points behind. This week Purdue did receive 4 first place votes. Purdue has remained in the top 5 in the AP Poll for the entire season.

There were a number of teams you’ll recognize as past (and future) Purdue opponents in this week’s AP top 25.

#5 Tennessee - Purdue win in Hawaii

#6 Arizona - Purdue win in Indianapolis

#10 Marquette - Purdue win in Hawaii

#13 Illinois - Purdue win in Mackey - Second matchup on Tuesday

#17 Gonzaga - Purdue victory in Hawaii

#19 Alabama - Purdue win in Toronto

Nebraska has six points.