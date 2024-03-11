Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings: Week 18

1) Purdue (-)

W at #12 Illinois, W vs Wisconsin

BTT Matchup: Michigan State/ Minnesota

Purdue stamped its reign atop the Big Ten by beating the clear second-best team on their home court during Senior Night. Then Purdue had nothing to play for standings wise and took down a desperate Wisconsin team to remain undefeated at home.

2) Illinois (-)

L vs #3 Purdue, W at Iowa

BTT Matchup: Iowa / Ohio State

Following the loss at home to Purdue, Illinois was playing for seeding in the NCAAT when it beat Iowa on the road. Illinois is clearly the second-best team in the Big Ten and could have the moxie to make a run in both the Big Ten Tournament and the Big Dance.

3) Nebraska (-)

W at Michigan

BTT Matchup: Indiana / Penn State / Michigan

I will be the first to admit that I did not see the success of Nebraska coming. Sure, Keisei Tominaga was must-watch TV last year, but this team has not had a good track record over the years. Credit to Fred Hoiberg for bringing in a cohesive team that played exceptionally well at home (credit to the Husker fans there). Could the Huskers get bounced in the conference tourney or NCAA tourney? Sure, but it won’t be without a bang.

4) Northwestern (-)

L at Michigan State, W vs Minnesota

BTT Matchup: Wisconsin / Maryland / Rutgers

With so much lost to injury, Northwestern really struggled in East Lansing, failing to eclipse 50 points in a loss. Then, the Wildcats dismantled Minnesota on NW’s Senior Night when the Cats put up 90. This team lives and dies with Boo Buie, though that’s not a bad guy to put your trust into.

5) Iowa (-)

L vs #12 Illinois

BTT Matchup: Ohio State

If Iowa misses the NCAA Tournament, they will be kicking themselves as they let a golden opportunity slip at home against Illinois. Now the Hawkeyes will be gung-ho on winning games in the Big Ten Tournament. Luckily for Iowa, their first two games (given a win in game one) would be against Ohio State and Illinois, which present excellent Q1 opportunities. Unfortunately for Iowa, their first two games are against Ohio State and Illinois, two very good teams that could bounce them early.

6) Indiana (+4)

W at Minnesota, W vs Michigan State

BTT Matchup: Penn State / Michigan

Just when we all thought Indiana would lay down and die, they rattle off 4 straight wins to end the regular season. IU played from a 12-seed in the Big Ten Tournament all the way up to a 6-seed. This could be a pesky team for a double bye team this week.

7) Michigan State (-1)

W vs Northwestern, L at Indiana

BTT Matchup: Minnesota

Michigan State likely got itself into the NCAA tournament with its win against Northwestern on Senior Night. They didn’t inspire much confidence at Indiana though, as they trailed by as many as 17 to the Hoosiers. Sparty better be careful because a 1 and done in the BTT could lead them back to the bubble.

8) Ohio State (+1)

W at Rutgers

BTT Matchup: Iowa

Ohio State is now 5-1 under Jake Diebler and there is now talks of the Buckeyes playing their way onto the bubble this week. A win over Iowa and Illinois might actually do that.

9) Wisconsin (-2)

W vs Rutgers, L at #3 Purdue

BTT Matchup: Maryland / Rutgers

Wisconsin absolutely limped to the finish line with a 3-8 record over its last 11 game. The Badgers squandered a lead in the Big Ten, a double bye in the BTT, and a top 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They need to dig their heels in immediately and try to turn things around.

10) Minnesota (-2)

L vs Indiana, L at Northwestern

BTT Matchup: Michigan State

The second team that you just have to give credit to. Yes, Minnesota was a middling team in the Big Ten but considering they came from the absolute cellar, Ben Johnson and the Gophers deserve mountains of credit. A run in the Big Ten Tournament would not get them on the bubble, but it probably could get them to the NIT.

11) Penn State (+1)

W vs Maryland

BTT Matchup: Michigan

Penn State stopped its skid with a home win against Maryland. The Nittany Lions can be pesky at home but I have my doubts about them in a neutral court setting.

12) Rutgers (-1)

L at Wisconsin, L vs Ohio State

BTT Matchup: Maryland

Don’t worry, Rutgers, it’s almost over. Many Scarlet Knight fans are already looking ahead to next year and its great recruiting class. That can only get you so far though, just ask Memphis.

13) Maryland (-)

L at Penn State

BTT Matchup: Rutgers

I think Maryland takes the award for most disappointing season in the Big Ten. Well, they might be second to the team below them.

14) Michigan (-)

L vs Nebraska

BTT Matchup: Penn State

Only 173 days until Michigan football is back.