2024 Men’s Basketball Big Ten Tournament Bracket Set

The bracket for the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament is set to start on Wednesday from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Purdue, who won the regular season conference title by three games, will play the winner of the Minnesota (9) and Michigan State Spartan (8) on Friday at 11:00am CT. Purdue enters the tourney having gone 28-3 on the season with a five game winning streak after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers in the final game of the regular season. The Boilers will look to become to first program to win back to back outright regular season titles and conference tourney titles, another feather in the cap of one of the most successful runs in conference history over the last five years.

The Illinois Fighting Illini took the second seed with a conference record of 14-6 (23-8) and will face the winner between the Ohio State Buckeyes (10) and the Iowa Hawkeyes (7). Illinois, since having Terrance Shannon Jr. return to the lineup, have seen their offensive output increase but struggled defensively to finish the season. The Illini finished the season with the 4th rated offense but just the 73rd rated defense according to Kenpom’s adjusted efficiency ratings.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3) and the Northwestern Wildcats (4) round out the double byes for this years tournament and will look to solidify their seed lines in the NCAA Tourney with a good showing.

The B1G may struggle getting the number of teams that are typically expected to the NCAA Tourney as bracketologist Joe Lunardi has just six teams in the field. Purdue, Illinois, Nebraska, Northwestern, Michigan State, and Wisconsin all can rest relatively easy entering the B1G while Iowa and Ohio State will look to leverage their matchup into a win against the Fighting Illini to sneak into the field as possibly a play-in game participant.

Check back all week with updates, game previews, and reviews as we inch closer to Selection Sunday!