The Old Gold Show - The Senior Class Legacy

Casey and I are back to finalize the regular season for this Purdue team. This has been a season in which Purdue did not lose a game at home. Casey and I try to stay on topic of the Wisconsin game, but it’s hard when we know what we’ve got in front of us. There’s the Big Ten Tournament, which we differ on if it matters, and then of course the NCAA Tournament which will ultimately make or break the legacies of this senior class. Right?

We discuss the history between Matt Painter and Zach Edey and what Edey has meant to this program and how impressive he’s been. Let’s not forget everyone else on the senior class and what they’ve meant to Purdue.

We do spend some time talking about the recent resurgence of Fletcher Loyer and how it makes things difficult for Purdue opponents. We also take the time to discuss the differences between this year’s team and last year’s team.