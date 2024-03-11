Purdue Non-Con Tracker: Conference Tourneys

Quad Chart ﻿Quadrant Home Neutral Away ﻿Quadrant Home Neutral Away Quad 1 1-30 1-50 1-75 Quad 2 31-75 51-100 76-135 Quad 3 76-160 101-200 136-240 Quad 4 161+ 201+ 241+

** Indicates that the team is the current leader/champion of their conference

Game in Italics indicates during conference tournament.

Samford Bulldogs

**Won SoCon Regular Season Championship**

Will play ETSU Tonight in SoCon Tournament Final

NET: 74

KenPom: 80

Quad-2 Win

Since last update: W vs Mercer, W vs Furman

Morehead State Eagles

**Shared OVC Regular Season Championship**

**Won OVC Tournament**

NET: 106

KenPom: 112

Quad-3 Win

Since last update: W vs SIU Edwardsville, W vs UT Martin, W vs Little Rock

Xavier Musketeers

Finished 9th in Big East

Will play Butler Wednesday in Big East Tournament

NET: 65

KenPom: 54

Quad-2 Win

Since last update: L at Butler, L vs #8 Marquette

#11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (N)

Finished 2nd in WCC

Will play San Francisco Tonight in WCC Tournament

NET: 16

KenPom: 15

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: NA

#7 Tennessee Volunteers (N)

**Won SEC Regular Season Championship**

Will play Friday in SEC Tournament

NET: 5

KenPom: 5

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: W at #17 South Carolina, L vs #15 Kentucky

#4 Marquette Golden Eagles (N)

Finished 3rd in Big East

Will play Thursday in Big East Tournament

NET: 13

KenPom: 13

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: L vs #2 UConn, W at Xavier

Texas Southern Tigers

Finished 3rd in SWAC

Will play Jackson St Thursday in SWAC Tournament

NET: 280

KenPom: 276

Quad-4 Win

Since last update: L vs Alcorn St, W vs Prairie View

Alabama Crimson Tide (N)

Finished 3rd in SEC

Will play Friday in SEC Tournament

NET: 8

KenPom: 11

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: L at Florida, W vs A

#1 Arizona Wildcats (N)

**Won Pac12 Regular Season Championship**

Will play Thursday in Pac12 Tournament

NET: 4

KenPom: 6

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: W at UCLA, L at USC

Jacksonville Dolphins

Finished 10th in ASUN

Lost in ASUN Tournament Semifinals

NET: 273

KenPom: 271

Quad-4 Win

Since last update: W vs Kennesaw St, W vs Eastern Kentucky, L vs Stetson

Eastern Kentucky Colonels

**Won ASUN Regular Season Championship**

Lost in ASUN Tournament Quarterfinals

NET: 216

KenPom: 210

Quad-4 Win

Since Purdue game: L vs Jacksonville

Conference Tracker:

Conference Tracker ﻿Date Opponent NET KenPom Result Quad ﻿Date Opponent NET KenPom Result Quad 1-Dec At Northwestern 50 42 L 1 4-Dec Iowa 60 52 W 2 2-Jan At Maryland 77 58 W 2 5-Jan Illinois 15 10 W 1 9-Jan At Nebraska 37 32 L 1 13-Jan Penn State 89 77 W 3 16-Jan At Indiana 93 86 W 2 20-Jan At Iowa 60 52 W 1 23-Jan Michigan 132 127 W 3 28-Jan At Rutgers 102 98 W 2 31-Jan Northwestern 50 42 W 2 4-Feb At Wisconsin 22 21 W 1 10-Feb Indiana 93 86 W 3 15-Feb Minnesota 86 75 W 3 18-Feb At Ohio State 54 49 L 1 22-Feb Rutgers 102 98 W 3 25-Feb At Michigan 132 127 W 2 2-Mar Michigan State 25 19 W 1 5-Mar At Illinois 15 10 W 1 10-Mar Wisconsin 22 21 W 1

The regular season has come and gone and it saw our Boilermakers construct arguably the best resume in the entire nation. As it stands, Purdue has an 11-3 record in Q1 games (second to only Houston in the self-fulfilling prophecy that is the Big 12), a 19-3 record in Q1/Q2 games (best in the nation), the hardest non-conference schedule among high major teams (according to KenPom). Purdue seems destined for a 1-seed alongside UConn and Houston. Right now, it’s a matter of who will have the top 1-seed come tournament time. Of course, there are still conference tournaments to be played, but considering that Purdue has a double bye in the BTT, Purdue likely will not play a team bad enough to constitute a bad loss (bracket shown below). Purdue will first play Friday morning against either Minnesota or Michigan State. MSU would present a Q1 game and Minnesota a Q2 game due to it being on a neutral court. Should Purdue win that game, the worst teams they could play Saturday would be Rutgers or Maryland, though that would require them to win 3 straight days as a bottom-4 team. That rarely happens, so it is very likely that Purdue plays quality teams in the BTT. Obviously nothing is given, but Purdue is in an excellent spot for both tournaments. All of this is to say, just keep winning.