Purdue Non-Con Tracker: Conference Tourneys

|Quad 1
|1-30
|1-50
|1-75
|Quad 2
|31-75
|51-100
|76-135
|Quad 3
|76-160
|101-200
|136-240
|Quad 4
|161+
|201+
|241+
** Indicates that the team is the current leader/champion of their conference
Game in Italics indicates during conference tournament.
Samford Bulldogs
**Won SoCon Regular Season Championship**
Will play ETSU Tonight in SoCon Tournament Final
NET: 74
KenPom: 80
Quad-2 Win
Since last update: W vs Mercer, W vs Furman
Morehead State Eagles
**Shared OVC Regular Season Championship**
**Won OVC Tournament**
NET: 106
KenPom: 112
Quad-3 Win
Since last update: W vs SIU Edwardsville, W vs UT Martin, W vs Little Rock
Xavier Musketeers
Finished 9th in Big East
Will play Butler Wednesday in Big East Tournament
NET: 65
KenPom: 54
Quad-2 Win
Since last update: L at Butler, L vs #8 Marquette
#11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (N)
Finished 2nd in WCC
Will play San Francisco Tonight in WCC Tournament
NET: 16
KenPom: 15
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: NA
#7 Tennessee Volunteers (N)
**Won SEC Regular Season Championship**
Will play Friday in SEC Tournament
NET: 5
KenPom: 5
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: W at #17 South Carolina, L vs #15 Kentucky
#4 Marquette Golden Eagles (N)
Finished 3rd in Big East
Will play Thursday in Big East Tournament
NET: 13
KenPom: 13
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: L vs #2 UConn, W at Xavier
Texas Southern Tigers
Finished 3rd in SWAC
Will play Jackson St Thursday in SWAC Tournament
NET: 280
KenPom: 276
Quad-4 Win
Since last update: L vs Alcorn St, W vs Prairie View
Alabama Crimson Tide (N)
Finished 3rd in SEC
Will play Friday in SEC Tournament
NET: 8
KenPom: 11
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: L at Florida, W vs A
#1 Arizona Wildcats (N)
**Won Pac12 Regular Season Championship**
Will play Thursday in Pac12 Tournament
NET: 4
KenPom: 6
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: W at UCLA, L at USC
Jacksonville Dolphins
Finished 10th in ASUN
Lost in ASUN Tournament Semifinals
NET: 273
KenPom: 271
Quad-4 Win
Since last update: W vs Kennesaw St, W vs Eastern Kentucky, L vs Stetson
Eastern Kentucky Colonels
**Won ASUN Regular Season Championship**
Lost in ASUN Tournament Quarterfinals
NET: 216
KenPom: 210
Quad-4 Win
Since Purdue game: L vs Jacksonville
|1-Dec
|At Northwestern
|50
|42
|L
|1
|4-Dec
|Iowa
|60
|52
|W
|2
|2-Jan
|At Maryland
|77
|58
|W
|2
|5-Jan
|Illinois
|15
|10
|W
|1
|9-Jan
|At Nebraska
|37
|32
|L
|1
|13-Jan
|Penn State
|89
|77
|W
|3
|16-Jan
|At Indiana
|93
|86
|W
|2
|20-Jan
|At Iowa
|60
|52
|W
|1
|23-Jan
|Michigan
|132
|127
|W
|3
|28-Jan
|At Rutgers
|102
|98
|W
|2
|31-Jan
|Northwestern
|50
|42
|W
|2
|4-Feb
|At Wisconsin
|22
|21
|W
|1
|10-Feb
|Indiana
|93
|86
|W
|3
|15-Feb
|Minnesota
|86
|75
|W
|3
|18-Feb
|At Ohio State
|54
|49
|L
|1
|22-Feb
|Rutgers
|102
|98
|W
|3
|25-Feb
|At Michigan
|132
|127
|W
|2
|2-Mar
|Michigan State
|25
|19
|W
|1
|5-Mar
|At Illinois
|15
|10
|W
|1
|10-Mar
|Wisconsin
|22
|21
|W
|1
The regular season has come and gone and it saw our Boilermakers construct arguably the best resume in the entire nation. As it stands, Purdue has an 11-3 record in Q1 games (second to only Houston in the self-fulfilling prophecy that is the Big 12), a 19-3 record in Q1/Q2 games (best in the nation), the hardest non-conference schedule among high major teams (according to KenPom). Purdue seems destined for a 1-seed alongside UConn and Houston. Right now, it’s a matter of who will have the top 1-seed come tournament time. Of course, there are still conference tournaments to be played, but considering that Purdue has a double bye in the BTT, Purdue likely will not play a team bad enough to constitute a bad loss (bracket shown below). Purdue will first play Friday morning against either Minnesota or Michigan State. MSU would present a Q1 game and Minnesota a Q2 game due to it being on a neutral court. Should Purdue win that game, the worst teams they could play Saturday would be Rutgers or Maryland, though that would require them to win 3 straight days as a bottom-4 team. That rarely happens, so it is very likely that Purdue plays quality teams in the BTT. Obviously nothing is given, but Purdue is in an excellent spot for both tournaments. All of this is to say, just keep winning.
