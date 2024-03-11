Purdue Baseball: Albany Series Recap

Well folks, after the loss at Notre Dame, I predicted a sweep in this series...and thank goodness we got one.

The Great Danes of Albany came to West Lafayette for a four-game weekend series featuring double headers on both Saturday and Sunday. Let’s get right into it, shall we?

The series opener was a solid 11-3 win that again included a first-inning offensive explosion. It’s not the first time the Boilers have done that this year and I hope the trend continues.

Six first-inning runs were scored. What I liked about the first inning was that it was all just hit after hit (after hit by pitch) after hit. Not a single big homer, just a lot of small ball. Good to know the Boilers can have multi-run innings both ways in what’s already been a great offensive start to the season approaching B1G play.

Luke Gaffney put the first run on the scoreboard by knocking a single to left field, sending Mike Bolton Jr. home and Couper Cornblum from first base to second. Keenan Spence got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Ty Gill was then walked with the bases loaded. Jo Stevens got an RBI groundout that sent Gill to second, his fellow Australian Spence to third, and Logan Sutter home. Local boy Camden Gasser gassed a single to left to score Gill and Spence. Heck of a start.

Albany did score one run in the top of the third inning, but it was already too late and Purdue had a big answer in the bottom of the third: four more runs.

A bunch more small ball here, but the biggest part of note: Mike Bolton, Jr. stole home. He’s already the all-time leader in stolen bases at Purdue, but I bet that one felt special.

Pitcher Jordan Morales picked up his third win on the season to put him at 3-1.

Onto game two: Albany actually gets a lead! The Great Danes scored a run in the top half of the first that would last until the third inning. With two runners on the bags, Gaffney hit a double to send in Spence and Gasser. That would end up being all the Boilers needed to win, but the team tacked on four more runs in the fourth inning.

With Bolton and Cornblum on base, Gasser hit a gounder to shortstop and a poor throw and misplay at first base allowed both runners to score and Gasser to advance to second. Gaffney hit a triple (gosh I love triples) to score Gasser. Scoring concluded with a Sutter single to score Gaffney.

Final score of game two: 6-1. Luke Wagner had an impressive outing, striking out ten batters in six innings to put him at 3-0 on the season.

Now onto Sunday: Another game, another early offensive onslaught. Before we even get there, know that the Boilers finished with 16 runs in this one.

Seven runs in the bottom of the first inning. I could get used to this whole “it’s over in the second inning” thing. That being said, Albany is, uh, not very good and a lot of these runs have resulted from errors and wild pitches, but Purdue is doing all the little things right to put guys on base.

Scoring began with a Gaffney single up the middle with both Gasser and Bolton on the bags. Two to nothing right off the bat (ha). Cornblum knocked a triple with the bases loaded. Spence, Sutter, Gaffney are all now back in the dugout. Five to nothing.

Then, the small stuff that will just kill a baseball team: Cornblum scored on a fielding error and a wild pitch with two outs and the bases loaded sent Gill home. Seven to nothing.

The Great Danes did get one run back in the second inning, but let’s get to the last important part and then just drop the subject: by the end of the third inning, the score was 14-1. Purdue had another seven-run inning. Albany had one solid inning when we were experimenting with pitchers in the top of the seventh. Final score 16-6. Kyle Iwinski picks up the win to make him 2-0 on the season.

And for the Sunday afternoon finale: more innings where everything seems to go right offensively. Two more innings with four or more runs scored.

This one actually started off rather slowly and featured a second 1-0 Albany lead, but Purdue would answer their opponents’ single run in the third with five runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Gasser hit a sac fly to score Gill. Tie game.

More single-and-walk small ball and the bases are loaded. Connor Caskennete singles up the middle to send Gaffney and Bolton home. Jo Stevens then tripled to score Caskenette and Sutter.

Purdue would score an identical amount of runs in the fourth inning to make it 10-1 and two more in the fifth. Final score: 12-1 with more of all the key hitters getting in on the action. Jonathan Blackwell picks up his first win of the season.

Remember, friends: don’t take too much away from this. The Great Danes are, uh, not so great. Albany falls to 0-10 on the season. The one thing you definitely should take away from this: Purdue can hit. The Boilers did do all the small things correctly against lesser competition and have shown that their bats can be relentless. Also, just appreciate how fast Mike Bolton, Jr. is.

Purdue is now on a four-game winning streak and the BaseBoilers sit at 12-4 on the season.

Next up will be a mid-week single game against Northern Illinois. The 4:00 p.m. home game against the 5-11 Huskies will be broadcast on BTN+. I’ll have a recap of that one following its conclusion.

Looking beyond that, the Boilermakers will have another four-game weekend home series beginning Friday against Samford University. The 10-5 Bulldogs tend to field respectable teams, so please do not sneeze at them. They can be tough. Each game of that series will also be available on BTN+.