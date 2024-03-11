Boiler Alert Podcast - A Salute to the Seniors

The latest episode of the podcast is out with Ryan and I looking back at the win over Wisconsin that resulted in Purdue finishing up an undefeated home season. Quite the accomplishment. We talk about the continued resurgence of Fletcher Loyer and what that means for this team heading into the tournaments. Plus, Lance Jones has a bounce back game against the Badgers.

It wouldn’t be a discussion of the Wisconsin game without a discussion of the two terrifying moments where we thought maybe Zach Edey and Braden Smith had suffered separate injuries. I ask Ryan what it was like being there live and whether it was as quiet as it was at the Purdue Alumni bar I was watching at.

Then, we discuss the senior class. We go one by one through this class and talk about what they’ve meant to Purdue and what they’ve given to the university. I can’t express enough how much these players have meant to the school. Give it a listen, I think this one is well worth your time.