Boilers Down the Badgers 78-70 on Senior Day

The Purdue Boilermakers handled business on Senior Day to beat the Wisconsin Badgers 78-70. It wasn’t without some cause for concern as both Zach Edey and Braden Smith tweaked ankles on plays where they stepped on a foot (a referee in Smith’s case). The Boilers were able to win their final game of the regular season to push their record to 28-3, the most regular season victories in program history.

Purdue started off well with back to back three pointers from Lance Jones and the Boilers were up 12-4 in the first five minutes. Purdue would hold onto the lead for the remainder of the first half and push that lead to as much as 14. That first half did not come without some tense moments as Zach Edey and Braden Smith both twisted ankles at different points in the first half with Smith’s forcing him off the court. He would return a brief time later to end the half and neither would seem inhibited the rest of the game.

The second half was a bit of a malaise for the Boilers as they struggled through some shooting woes and terrible officiating with the Badgers cutting the lead to four on two different occasions. The Boilers would respond to both of those by playing tough defense and hitting big shots, none bigger than Caleb Furst hitting his first three pointer since November 13th against Xavier.

Purdue got an even performance from their starters with four of them scoring in double figures. Zach Edey led the charge with another double-double going for 25 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocked shots to likely put the official seal on a back to back National Player of the Year run. The 7’4 big man put on another clinic in the final home game where his jersey was immediately retired in the rafters alongside fellow classmate Jaden Ivey.

Braden Smith once again flirted with another triple-double getting within just two rebounds with 10 points, 10 assists, and 8 rebounds alongside a perfect shooting day from Fletcher Loyer going 5-5 for 15 points and 13 points from Lance Jones. That is a formula that will be tough to play against as the Boilers enter the most important stage of the season.

The Boilers will likely enter the NCAA Tourney as the number one overall seed and one of the favorites to win the national title.

