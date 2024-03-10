3 Purdue vs. Wisconsin - Senior Spotlight - How to Watch and Open Thread

It’s hard to believe this day has come. The last game in Mackey Arena for this senior class. Zach Edey. Mason Gillis. Ethan Morton. Lance Jones. Chase Martin. Carson Barrett. One of the most celebrated and decorated senior classes in Purdue history. Winners of back to back outright Big Ten titles. Last year’s Big Ten Tournament champions. I’ll let Cobra Stats take it from here.

At Purdue, this senior class has combined for:



▪️ 103 wins

▪️ 58 B1G wins (63 counting BTT)

▪️ 8,863 minutes of play time

▪️ 3,762 points



And more still to come.



Thank you seniors! — cobra. (@cobrastats) March 10, 2024

Those are some incredible numbers. Today is your last chance to see them play in Mackey Arena so I hope you get to take advantage of that.

If you can’t make it to the game though please join us here in the open thread as we chat about this senior class and their final home game. Wisconsin comes to town for this year for their second meeting of the season. Purdue won on the road at the Kohl Center earlier this season when Wisconsin was ranked #6. They faced a really tough February and found themselves sliding in the polls and in the conference standings. They will be looking to right the ship before tournament time. They might be a bit short handed though.

Wisconsin's Max Klesmit (lower body) and Kamari McGee (toe) are questionable for today's game against Purdue, per the Big Ten Injury Report.



Klesmit averages 9.7 PPG.



McGee averages 1.9 PPG. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 10, 2024

Who: #3 Purdue 27-3 (16-3) vs. Wisconsin 19-11 (11-8)

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Mackey Arena Capcity- 14,876

TV: FOX (Jason Benetti, Robbie Hummel)

Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network (Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell)