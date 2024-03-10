Purdue Basketball: Wisconsin Preview

University of Wisconsin-Madison Badgers

Overall Record: 16-5

Big 10 Record: 11-8 (4th)

KenPom Ranking: 23

Basic Information

Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Type of School: Public Land-Grant Research University

Mascot: Bucky Badger

Head Coach - Greg Gard

Seasons at Wisconsin: 9

Career Record: 183-104

Conference Championships: 2

NCAA Appearances: 5 (6-5)

Kenpom Style of Play

() = National Ranking per Kenpom

Offense

Adj. Efficiency: 119.3 (18)

Avg. Poss. Length: 19.2 (337)

Defense

Adj. Efficiency: 100.5 (62)

Avg. Poss. Length: 17.2 (117)

Tempo

Adj. Tempo: 65.3 (312)

Kenpom 4 Factors

() = National Ranking per Kenpom

Offense

Effective FG%: 52.3 (101)

Turnover %: 14.9 (49)

Off. Reb. %: 30.7 (114)

FTA/FGA: 35.3 (115)

Defense

Effective FG%: 52.4 (281)

Turnover %: 16.8 (191)

Off. Reb. %: 23.5 (11)

FTA/FGA: 32 (163)

Personnel

Wisconsin Starters Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Point Guard 23 Chucky Hepbrun Jr. 6'2" 195 N/A 33.3 8.7 3.4 3.8 Shooting Guard 11 Max Klesmit Jr. 6'4" 200 Wofford 28.9 9.7 1.9 1.5 Small Forward 2 AJ Storr So. 6'7" 205 St. Johns 28.2 16.2 3.8 0.9 Power Forward 5 Tyler Wahl Sr. 6'9" 225 N/A 28.9 11.5 5.8 1.7 Center 22 Steven Crowl Jr. 7'0" 247 N/A 29.2 11.1 7.7 2

Wisconsin Bench Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Guard/Forward 25 John Blackwell Fr. 6'4" 194 N/A 18 8.2 3.3 0.7 Forward 14 Carter Gilmore Jr. 6'7" 232 N/A 10.5 2.1 1.6 0.5 Center 31 Nolan Winter Fr. 6'11" 220 N/A 9.6 2.9 2 0.4 Guard 4 Kamari McGee Jr. 6'0" 180 Green Bay 7.1 1.9 0.7 0.4

Wisconsin on Offense

Not much has changed in the last month in terms of how Wisconsin plays. Much has changed over the last month in terms of Wisconsin winning. The Badgers are in the midst of a late-season meltdown. At one point, they were technically in control of their own destiny in the Big 10 race; now they’ve lost 7 of their last 10. The last game they won away from home was against Minnesota on January 23rd.

They’re a brutally slow-paced team that relies on AJ Storr being great late in the shot clock and the frontcourt pitching in to help when needed.

Storr’s a southpaw with a solid mid-range and at-the-rim game who struggles to shoot it from deep, hitting only 31% of his 118 attempts on the season. Against Purdue in the first match-up, Storr struggled to score 14 points on 4-15 shooting. Purdue sat on his left hand, kept him in front, and other than putting him on the line 7 times, did a remarkable job in slowing down Wisconsin’s best player.

The guy that hurt Purdue the first time out was Tyler Wahl. It feels like Wahl has been good at Wisconsin forever, but he’s never taken the next step. He had Purdue’s number in Madison, scoring 20 points on 10-15 shooting, all from two. He hurt Purdue on the glass, collecting 6 offensive rebounds. The Boilermakers need to put a body on him today. He won the match-up at the 4 spot against TKR and Mason 20-6. The Boilermaker forwards need to balance that out a little today.

Crowl is a big dude capable of stepping out and shooting it from deep, but he doesn’t do it that often, hitting 18-41 on the year. He only attempted 1 three-pointer against Purdue and Zach in the first game, and that surprised me. I expect him to try and launch a couple in order to pull Zach out and give Storr more room to operate in the lane.

Klesmit is Wisconsin’s best volume shooter from deep (Blackwell and Crowl both shoot a better percentage but are judicious in their shot selection) hitting 50-132 attempts. He hit 2 of Wisconsin’s 3 made 3’s in Madison and can’t be left to his own devices on the perimeter if Storr and Wahl get it going on the inside.

Chucky Hepburn, like Wahl, has played a lot of Big 10 basketball, but seems to have leveled out in terms of progression. He’s good, but I’m guessing Badger fans expected a little more from him this season. He’s not much of a shooter, only hitting 31% on the season on 102 attempts. He’s decent at distributing the basketball and can score on occasion, but he’s not a top-of-the-scouting-report guy.

Overall, Wisconsin is a jump-shooting team that hasn’t hit many jump shots recently. They’re overly reliant on Storr’s offense, and if he’s not hitting, Wisconsin is in deep trouble. Wahl gave Purdue issues last game, so I expect Painter to throw something at him this time around.

Their best chance is showing up and playing like they did in their loss to Illinois, with Wahl going for 20, and Klesmit, Hepburn, and Storr all going in with double digits. Then again, Illinois tends to make teams look good on offense that otherwise wouldn’t.

Wisconsin on Defense

The good news for Wisconsin is they did a decent job limiting Zach’s damage in the first game. In fact, the future National Player of the Year was the third leading scorer for the Boilermakers, putting up 18 points on 7-13 shooting and only hitting 4-8 from the charity stripe.

Braden Smith and Lance Jones picked up the slack, scoring 19 and 20 respectively, giving Purdue the punch they needed to knock off the Badgers in Madison. Lance, in particular, may have played his best game of the season, hitting 5-7 shot attempts, including 3 from deep. He was the only Boilermaker to ring the bell from 3 in the game.

Wisconsin’s brutal pace and ability to keep up with Purdue on the offensive glass (Purdue won the battle on the offensive glass 11-9) limited the Boilermakers to 57 shot opportunities the first time around. That’s their best bet again today.

Purdue’s efficiency machine can’t grind you into powder if they don’t get enough shots. The Boilermakers would be well-served to hit more than 3 three-pointers today because outside shooting is the best way to flip the equation on teams like Wisconsin if you can’t speed them up.

Prediction

KenPom

Purdue: 81

Wisconsin: 70

Confidence: 83%

Drew

Purdue: 80

Wisconsin: 65

This senior class isn’t losing to a struggling Wisconsin team on senior day. They settle down after an emotional first 5 minutes, take control of the game, and throttle the life out of Bucky. Lance dances, Zach dominates, Mason hits a couple 3’s and the Boiler bench mob comes on late and it turns into the Carson Barrett show.

I’ve the Boilermakers big in this one.