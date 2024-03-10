The Three Pointer: Purdue vs. Wisconsin

The Purdue Boilermakers will play the final game of one of the most successful regular season’s and potentially send off one of the most successful senior classes in B1G history against the Wisconsin Badgers inside Mackey Arena on Sunday afternoon. Zach Edey, Mason Gillis, Ethan Morton, Carson Barrett, Chase Martin, and Lance Jones (although he has only played one season) will get one more chance to play in front of the home crowd for an attempt at 17 conference season wins (a program record), 28 regular season victories (a program record), and 59 conference victories (would tie Wisconsin for the most). The senior day festivities will come at the end of the game and signal a major step for the program following what may end up being the most successful class in Purdue Men’s Basketball history.

Wisconsin enters the final game of the regular season a far cry from where they were just a month ago when they first matched up against Purdue as the 6th ranked team in the country. Since that ranking (which came earlier in the week and lost the first game against Nebraska), Wisconsin has gone just 3-7 over their last 10 games. This is still a team that is expected to make the NCAA Tourney but have seen a considerable drop in their expectations. In what was once a team that held a two game lead over Purdue at the start of February, finds themselves clinging to a top four finish but could find themselves dropping all the way to sixth place finish before the end of the weekend.

Let’s get into ‘The Three Pointer!’

1 | Wear Wisconsin Down

Wisconsin is one of the few teams in America, alongside of the Boilers, that has not had to make any changes to their starting lineup. For each and every game this season, the Badgers have started the same five players and that typically isn’t a problem as it allows for continuity to a very long season. The issue with them, as compared to Purdue, is that each starter averages 28.2 minutes per game with only their 6th man (freshman John Blackwell) getting double digit minutes with 18. The rest of the team has nobody that averages in double figures with two players averaging just over 9 minutes.

That’s a lot of miles on legs at this point in the season and that wear and tear has appeared to really impact the Badgers over the last month of the season. When you combine that with having to defend Purdue’s offensive style with Edey wearing down everyone he comes into contact with on both ends of the floor, Wisconsin could struggle as the game goes on.

Wisconsin just doesn’t have the depth they need to compete with a team like Purdue in the late stages of the season. That is especially true with the game coming at Mackey Arena on senior day. Watch for Edey to get Steven Crowl and Tyler Wahl into foul trouble again and force the Badgers to use players who just can’t keep up with Purdue for long stretches.

2 | Keep Klesmit Under Wraps

Wisconsin doesn’t have a bunch of guys that can really take over a game the way that Purdue has a number of guys. Yes, AJ Storr is an incredibly talented player and Tyler Wahl has had some games where he has taken over for the Badgers, but it is Max Klesmit that can get scorching hot at times and carry the Badgers to victories. In fact, when Klesmit has scored 11 or more points the Badgers are 9-3 on the season while being just 10-8 when he scores 10 or less. As a reference, Klesmit scored only 10 points in the first matchup with the Boilers in a loss at home.

The Badgers have struggled away from their home court advantage as they have gone just 3-7 this season but have shot behind the arc well going 81-232 for 35% on the road. That means the Badgers have taken an average of twenty three shots from behind the arc per game. They aren’t going to be shy about letting their shots fly and Klesmit, a very talented shooter, has connected on 18-47 from behind the arc for 38.2%. Purdue can ill afford for him to get hot and let his confidence, and the confidence of his teammates, get to where they are shooting the lights out at Mackey. That’s what happened to Purdue against Northwestern and in the first half against Minnesota.

Defending Klesmit will likely go to Loyer to start the game but don’t be surprised to see Heide or Morton brought in quickly to have Jones slide over to him if he starts to get it going. Purdue can afford a good game from AJ Storr but it can’t allow a player like Klesmit to get going from behind the arc if it wants to win this game.

3 | Let Edey Cook

This should not be a hard one to understand as Wisconsin just doesn’t have the bodies inside to deal with Edey on a regular basis. In Champaign, the Illini decided to defend him straight up in the first half and he cooked them for 18 points. They were largely forced to switch to doubling him and what happened? The guards and wings were given more than enough space to then shoot 8-10 from behind the arc in that second half because of Edey’s ability to find open shooters.

In the first game against Wisconsin, Edey was just 7-13 from the field and scored 18 points while grabbing 13 rebounds in 36 minutes of action. Overall, Purdue didn’t play particularly well on the road but still found a way to make the plays they needed to in a victory. This time around, it is likely that Edey will not struggle like that again and he deserves to take all the shots he can muster. This may be a game where, if he is shooting the ball well from the floor, he deserves to have 25 opportunities inside and might grab his first 40 point game. That will depend largely on what Wisconsin wants to do defensively but Edey is smart enough to know he has capable shooters at every position around him if he does need to pass it out.

We’ll be on double-double watch early on in this game and don’t be surprised if it comes in the first half.

And 1 | Get the Seniors One Final Victory

Plainly put, this senior class has done nearly everything that they can to put Purdue in a better place than when they got here. That’s a pretty tall order considering the Boilers were just removed from a near Final Four trip and the program had won some B1G Titles in the years prior. To elevate the program, this group has won back to back conference titles by multiple games, won a B1G Tourney title, and played an entire season without dropping out of the top 4. Get another B1G Tourney Title and take the program to the first Final Four since 1980, and a conversation may have to be had about the greatest four year class in B1G history.

Mason Gillis, Zach Edey, and Ethan Morton (and to a lesser extent Lance Jones) deserve one last victory inside Mackey Arena for a fitting end to a wonderful career. This team doesn’t seem to need a lot of external motivation but there is a lot that is riding on this game beyond it being senior day. The expectations are there for a game that Purdue controls from tip to final buzzer and doing so headed into, for many people around the country, is the most important time of the year is crucial.

Players to Watch:

AJ Storr | #2 | Guard | 6’6 200 | Sophomore | 16.2 pts, 3.8 reb, .9 ast, 31.4% 3pt (37-118)

If it wasn’t for Domask and Jones, Storr would be the headline transfer into the B1G this season. His ability to score has raised the ceiling on a Wisconsin team that had a lot of question marks on the offensive end. When he has it going, Wisconsin can be an incredibly tough out and can probably go out and beat just about anyone. First opportunity will go to Lance Jones to make his life difficult.

Tyler Wahl | #5 | Forward | 6’9 220 | Senior | 11.5 pts, 5.8 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.1 stl, 30% 3pt (3-10)

It’ll be interesting to see how Purdue wants to defend Wahl but best guess is it’ll be up to Edey again. Although Wahl was the leading scorer for the Badgers in the first game, a lot of that came off of rebounds and simply playing harder than a lot of Boilers. Not sure that’ll fly in this game at home on senior day. Wahl is super crafty around the basket and just makes good plays. First crack likely goes to Edey but don’t be surprised to see some changes in how the frontcourt for the Boilers adjust.

Prediction:

There is still a lot to play for in this game even with the Boilers winning at Illinois earlier in the week to ensure they won the B1G outright. Not only is it senior day, the team has a chance to win 17 conference games for the first time in program history and can also become one of the most successful senior classes in B1G history. There is a lot left on the bone for this team who appear as though they feel they have a lot more to prove.

In their final home games for guys like Zach Edey and Mason Gillis, who have spent their entire careers at Purdue, I find it hard to believe they would allow Purdue to lose this game barring an epic letdown. In the end, Purdue appears that they feel like they are doubted by a lot of people around the country and what a better way to end the regular season than sending a special set of seniors off on the right foot.

Purdue: 85

Wisconsin: 72