Women’s Basketball: A Farewell To The Seniors

As the season comes to a close the Purdue women’s basketball team honored Caitlyn Harper, Abbey Ellis, Madison Layden, and Jeanae Terry Wednesday night against Penn State for senior night. Unfortunately, the Boilers fell to Penn State and Caitlyn Harper injured her knee after a 29 point and 8 rebound performance. If it was Harper’s final game, she went down on one of her best nights of her career.

A look at the Seniors:

Abbey Ellis- Fifth Year Senior

Ellis was transfer student from Cal Poly, originally from Melbourne, Australia. She was a starter at Cal as a sophomore, the Australian native averaged over 15 points and 4 rebounds per game. After excelling in the Big West she came to Purdue her junior year. She made an immediate impact playing in 31 of the 32 games and being named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention. She finished second in the season for scoring and 25th overall in the conference.

She came in her senior season off the bench but was like a burst of energy for the offense that she eventually moved into the starting role. She helped lead Purdue back into the NCAA tournament and was academic All-Big Ten. She opted to use her Covid year this season and has been the Boilers starting point guard and leading scorer all season. She is studying early childhood education at Purdue.

Caitlyn Harper- Sixth Year Senior

Harper started her collegiate career at Cal Baptist, played in 29 games and made 3 starts during her true freshman year. Her sophomore year was cut short in the fifth game of the season due to an injury in which she red-shirted. As a red-shirt sophomore the next season she averaged a team high 14.3 points and 7.5 rebounds and was named All-WAC second team. She came to Purdue during the 2022/2023 season as a red-shirt senior and was an immediate starter for Purdue. She averaged over 10 points and nearly 4 rebounds per game; she scored in double figures for 16 of the games. Harper elected to use her fifth year of eligibility this year at Purdue with her sister also joining the team and has a masters in management.

Madison Layden- Fourth Year Senior

The 2020 Gatorade Player of the year and tabbed as a McDonalds All-American Nominee came to Purdue to start out. She was named to the All-Big Ten freshman team and started 21/23 games. She led the team in her first year with 45 made three pointers and ranked 4th in the Big Ten. Her sophomore year she earned All-Big Ten honorable mention and started almost ever game. By her junior season minutes declined and only started 13 games. Layden had made 142 3-pointers in first three seasons, ranking 14th in Purdue’s career record book. Maddie was joined by sister McKenna Layden on the roster this season. Maddie is originally from Kokomo, Indiana and is majoring in Selling and Sales Management.

Jeanae Terry- Fifth Year Senior

Terry is like the Trevion Williams on the women’s basketball team. She has insane passes and is third in the leaderboard for assists in Purdue history; mind you she was a transfer after her sophomore year. Quite an accomplishment. Terry played at Illinois for two years before coming to Purdue her junior season. She’s only the second Boilermaker in history to lead Purdue in rebounds and assists in two seasons and is the only Purdue player to have 3 or more non-point double-doubles. She also owns the Purdue record in triple-doubles for men and women with two. Terry is originally from Detroit, Michigan and leaves Purdue with a sociology major.