Purdue Basketball: Michigan State Preview

Michigan State University Spartans

Overall Record: 17-11

Big 10 Record: 9-8 (6th)

KenPom Ranking: 21

Basic Information

Location: East Lansing, Michigan

Type of School: Public Land-Grant Research University

Mascot: Sparty

Head Coach - Tom Izzo

Seasons at Michigan St.: 29

Other Head Coaching Jobs: None

Career Record: 704-291

Conference Championships: 10

Conference Tournament Championships: 6

NCAA Appearances: 25 (55-24)

Final Four Appearances: 8

National Championships: 1

Kenpom Style of Play

() = National Ranking per Kenpom

Offense

Adj. Efficiency: 115.2 (42)

Avg. Poss. Length: 17.5 (185)

Defense

Adj. Efficiency: 95.2 (15)

Avg. Poss. Length: 18.4 (344)

Adjusted Tempo

65.7 (294)

Kenpom 4 Factors

() = National Ranking per Kenpom

Offense

Effective FG%: 52.7 (81)

Turnover %: 14.7 (37)

Off. Reb. %: 29 (176)

FTA/FGA: 30.8 (241)

Defense

Effective FG%: 47.3 (44)

Turnover %: 18.7 (79)

Off. Reb. %: 28.7 (163)

FTA/FGA: 31.7 (156)

Personnel

Michigan State Starters Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Point Guard 11 A.J. Hoggard Sr. 6'4" 210 N/A 28.1 11.2 3.1 5 Shooting Guard 2 Tyson Walker Sr. 6'1" 195 Northeastern 32.4 18.1 2.7 2.9 Small Forward 3 Jaden Akins Jr. 6'4" 190 N/A 28.3 10.8 3.7 1.3 Power Forward 25 Malik Hall Sr. 6'8" 220 N/A 27.8 12.9 5.4 2.1 Center 34 Xavier Booker Fr. 6'11" 220 N/A 8.4 3.6 1.7 0.3

Michigan State Bench Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Guard 5 Tre Holloman So. 6'2" 180 N/A 19.8 5.4 1.5 2.7 Center 22 Mady Sissoko Sr. 6'9" 250 N/A 17 3.7 5.6 0.3 Forward/Center 0 Jaxon Kohler So. 6'9" 245 N/A 8 1.8 1.6 0.1 Small Forward 55 Coen Carr Fr. 6'5" 220 N/A 13.1 3.8 2 0.3 Center 15 Carson Cooper So. 6'11" 240 N/A 17.3 3.6 4.6 0.5

Michigan State on Offense

When the Big 10 schedule came out, everybody had this late-season game circled as a possible de facto Big 10 Regular Season Championship Game. Remember, this team was picked 4th in the AP preseason poll, one slot behind Purdue. The Boilermakers have held up their end of the bargain, while the veteran, uber-talented Spartans have failed to live up to their lofty preseason expectations.

If you’re looking to place blame, look no further than their offense. When it’s been bad, it’s been brutal. They only managed 56 points in a road loss to Minnesota. They could only muster 57 in a home loss to Wisconsin. Last Sunday, they dropped a home game to Ohio State because their flaccid offense could only find 57 points against the Buckeyes.

Their overall numbers look fine. They’re shooting 36.7% (40) from deep, and as you see in the above stats, they’re respectable in terms of efficiency and turnover percentage, but something is missing from this Spartan offense, namely, offensive rebounds.

In the past, playing Michigan State was closer to football than basketball. They were going to pound the glass and beat you to death on the inside. Even when their guards didn’t play well, they always had a shot because they dominated the offensive glass. This season, the only two players they have in the top 200 in offensive rebound percentage are Mady Sissoko - 11.1 (147) and Carson Cooper - 10.4 (198). To put that in perspective, Zach Edey’s offensive rebounding rate is 18.5 (3), and Trey Kaufman-Renn’s is 12.9 (65). The best two offensive rebounders in this game play for Purdue, and it’s not particularly close.

I don’t trust this Michigan State team one way or another, if that makes sense. I don’t trust them to be good, but I also don’t trust them to be bad. There is a ton of pent-up potential on the roster in what was supposed to be the best backcourt in the nation. Walker and Hoggard are both ballers, but sometimes it feels like both of them want to do the same thing. They both want the ball in their hands up top. Hoggard wants it because he’s looking to pass, and Walker wants it because he’s looking to score. It’s weirdly predictable that way. Sort of like bringing in a running quarterback and a passing quarterback, you’re sort of declaring your hand early.

At the same time, these are both guards Purdue could struggle to contain. I haven’t been overly impressed with Braden’s on-ball defense of late, and Loyer is always a defensive question mark. Jaden Akins, Michigan State’s 3rd guard, is also a capable scorer, hitting 39% from deep and can put it on the floor and attack the basket when motivated. Hoggard, especially, at 6’4”, 210 is the type of guard the Boilermakers have struggled with this season. He wants to use his strength to get into the paint and start Michigan State’s offense from the lane. When they do that, it’s hard to stop them. This will be an interesting test for Matt Painter because I think his best two matchups on Hoggard are Ethan Morton or Cam Heide. We all know the pros and cons of those two players. Matt Painter is going to have a choice to make tomorrow, and I’m not sure how he’s going to play this.

Then there’s Malik Hall. I remember when Painter was chasing Hall around the country trying to get him to come to Purdue. That seems like another lifetime ago, but here we are in 2024, and I just got momentarily light-headed thinking about Hall playing the 4 on this Purdue team. It must be frustrating being a Michigan State fan (my deepest sympathies) because Hall is consistently good, and it feels like he should be consistently great. He’ll occasionally unleash a 29-point performance on 10-13 shooting, including going a perfect 8-8 on the line and throw in 10 rebounds for fun, but is more likely to score 15 points on 5-9 shooting like he did in their loss to Ohio State.

When he’s aggressive, he can be the type of bully in the paint you’re accustomed to seeing from a Tom Izzo team. Sometimes though, he gets lost in the Hoggard and Walker show and turns into a role player instead of Michigan State’s best player. When Hall is on, he’s the best player on this team. Purdue can’t let Hall get going because when he gets going, Michigan State becomes a problem. This feels like a game that’s going to be tilted toward Mason Gillis because of Hall’s ability to put it on the floor and score.

Finally, the center spot has been an issue for Tom Izzo all season. Mady Sissoko is the Ethan Morton of Michigan State. He’s a good defender and a great rebounder, but it’s almost like he’s trying not to score. Then you’ve got Carson Cooper, who’s sort of O.K. Last game, Tom went with Xavier Booker, the freshman out of Indianapolis, the number 11 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class. Most consider Booker the most talented of Michigan State’s options, but he’s also 6’10” and probably needs a good breakfast to break 200 pounds. Feeding him to Zach Edey seems unfair. I think you’re going to get a heavy dose of Mady Sissoko vs. Zach Edey unarmed, semi-lethal combat in the post like we’ve seen in the past. Tom Izzo is going to be in the ref’s ear from the opening tip asking for fouls on Edey. I think Sissoko is going to be super physical because honestly, there isn’t a huge drop-off to the next guy, so why not see what you can get away with, especially when your head coach is screaming for a foul on the other guy every time you crack him in the back with a forearm?...but I get ahead of myself.

Whoever plays center is basically spare parts on offense, and the best they can hope for is a couple of offensive rebounds. I’m not worried about Zach matching up with any of their centers. It’s imperative he sticks with center and doesn’t get switched onto one of Michigan State’s guards because this might not be a vintage Michigan State team, but Tom Izzo will turn an ungodly shade of red if a Spartan guard doesn’t immediately drive it into Zach’s chest and force the ref to call something in that situation.

Michigan State on Defense

Buckle up, folks; this could get ugly. We’ve seen Tom Izzo try to solve the Zach Edey equation before, and his solution is to play him straight up, hack him at every opportunity, and stomp up and down, pleading with the officials when Sissoko puts Edey in a rear-naked choke and starts screaming “TAP OUT!” and is subsequently called for a foul. Make no mistake, Tom Izzo will attempt to play a direct role in this game, and if the officials give him the whistle he wants, Purdue is in for a fight... a literal fight.

If they don’t double Zach, he’s going to score, but Sparty will do their best to clamp down on Purdue’s perimeter players. I would not be surprised to see Izzo try to take the ball out of Braden’s hands by doubling the Purdue pick-and-roll and seeing if they can force a few turnovers, either with the trap or by putting the ball in the hands of someone less adept at making decisions. This is a big game for the Spartans, and they’ve had a week to lick their wounds and prepare after the Ohio State loss. I expect Tom to come out with something spicy to try to throw off Purdue’s offense.

Maybe it’s a diamond press to slow the game down. Maybe he tries to take the ball out of Braden’s hands. Maybe they come out and press 40 feet from the tip. I don’t know what Izzo is going to cook up, but you’ve got to think he’ll have some sort of wrinkle to throw at Purdue. Win this game, and Michigan State is playing for a seed the rest of the way. Lose this game, and things get a little fuzzy with a 3-game losing streak and a pesky Northwestern team they already dropped a game to earlier in the season their next game out. The Wildcats are rated higher by KenPom (42) than both Iowa (50) and Ohio State (57) Sparty just lost to at home. Lose to Northwestern, and suddenly the Big 10 tournament might come into play... but I digress. The point is that Tom Izzo really needs to win this game, and I expect him to try something on defense to disrupt what Purdue does, and it’s up to Matt Painter to keep that from winning the game for Michigan State.

Matchup To Watch

Tom Izzo vs The Refs

’m not pre-complaining about the officials. I am speaking nothing but the undeniable truth. Tom Izzo could attack a ref with a crowbar and get a technical foul called on the other sideline. The man has been at it for 29 years, and he’s the absolute best in the business. He wants a loose whistle in this game. He’s going to work the refs ruthlessly, and if he gets the game he wants, Purdue is in for a fight (I’m pretty sure I already said that somewhere but I’m on a roll...LET ME COOK!).

Also, keep in mind that Tom Izzo really needs to win this game, and taking Zach Edey off the court makes that significantly easier. Look for him to attack Zach at every opportunity and scream for a foul every time there is contact. I’m not complaining; it’s smart basketball, and it’s the only way the Spartans stop Edey from rampaging through their defense yet again.

I’m not sure what to expect from the refs on Saturday, but either way, Purdue is going to have to adjust to a game cluttered with fouls (something they struggle with strangely enough) or adjust to mortal combat in the lane (where Edey still has an advantage if they’re playing him straight up). Now that I think about it, I’m not sure Purdue doesn’t want a loose whistle in the game as well. As long as Zach is allowed to play physical in the post back, it’s all gravy. He’s the most physically imposing player since Shaq. What concerns me is a loose whistle on the Michigan State side followed by a couple of Edey touch fouls on the Purdue side. I’ve seen the movie before.

The refs are going to ref how they ref; it’s up to Purdue to adjust accordingly. That’s an important lesson to remember heading into March. This game should, if nothing else, be a lesson in adjusting to the way a game is called because the whistle will play a major impact in this one.

Prediction

KenPom

Purdue: 78

Michigan State: 68

Confidence: 81%

Drew

Purdue: 65

Michigan State: 61

This thing is going to be a rock fight, and Purdue has the dude capable of chucking the biggest rocks. Tom is going to turn this thing into a chopped-up nightmare of a basketball game. It’s going to be a game that people turn to out of morbid curiosity. The Boilers survive at home but are going to feel this one on Sunday.