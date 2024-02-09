B.U.D.S. Podcast - Pre-Indiana Edition

The Boiler Up Down South gang is back to talking hoops after about a week of football roster updates.

In this episode, Drew and Garrett briefly discuss the Wisconsin win before the BUDS look ahead to Indiana. Garrett has some nice things to say about Mike Woodson. Drew wants more reasons to hate Indiana. The two agree they need more of a villain player.

Boiler Up Down South aims to be your main provider of “remember this guy?” and “that game that happened well before we were born was a classic!” type content, so engage with these human Trivial Pursuit card sets as they review the classic matchup between the Boilermakers and the Hoosiers that was played on January 18, 1994.

Drew has that game as a core Purdue fan memory. Garrett was negative sixteen months old and even he’s seen that one on ESPN Classic, so hopefully we can all remember that hectic matchup together.

