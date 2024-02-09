Purdue Football Roster Tracker: 2024 Nose Tackle / Complete Defensive Line

In transfer portal era, it’s quite nice and increasingly rare to look at a position group and see that everyone is coming back. Not only that, but all of them have multiple years of eligibility remaining.
Returning this year for the boilers will be two guys who were the main nose guards/defensive tackles in 2023 with two years left, a former starter returning from an injury with two years left, and a young gun with four years left who’s destined to be a gap plugger at his size.
2024 Returning Nose Tackles
|Player
|Home
|State
|Recruiting Class
|High School Comp*
|High School Comp #
|Seasons at Purdue
|Height
|Weight
|Eligibility Remaining
|Transfer
|Transfer Rating
|Transfer Team
|Transfer Conference
|Player
|Home
|State
|Recruiting Class
|High School Comp*
|High School Comp #
|Seasons at Purdue
|Height
|Weight
|Eligibility Remaining
|Transfer
|Transfer Rating
|Transfer Team
|Transfer Conference
|Cole Brevard
|Carmel
|Indiana
|2020
|4
|92
|2
|6'3"
|335
|2
|Y
|N/A
|Penn State
|Big 10
|Mo Omonode
|West Lafayette
|Indiana
|2022
|3
|83
|2
|6'0"
|290
|2
|N
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|Jamarrion Harkless
|Lexington
|Kentucky
|2023
|3
|87
|1
|6'3"
|315
|4
|N
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Damarjhe Lewis
|Griffin
|Georgia
|2020
|3
|87
|3
|6'3"
|295
|2
|Y
|N/A
|Indiana
|Big 10
Nose Tackle Data
Physical Measurements
Average Height: 6’2.25”
Average Weight: 308.75
Recruiting Class Distribution
2020: 2
2022: 1
2023: 1
Home States Represented
Indiana: 2
Kentucky: 1
Georgia: 1
Player Origin
Transfer: 2
High School: 2
Transfer Conference Represented
Big 10: 2
High School Rating (Stars)
4* - 1
3* - 3
Average High School Rating (Numerical)
87.25 (High 3*)
Complete Defensive Line
2024 Defensive Line
Physical Measurements
Average Height: 6’3
Average Weight: 280
Recruiting Class Distribution
2019: 1
2020: 4
2021: 1
2022: 2
2023: 2
2024: 3
Home States Represented
International: 1
Indiana: 4
Tennessee: 2
Kentucky: 2
Alabama: 1
Ohio: 1
Texas: 1
Georgia: 1
Player Origin
Transfer: 6
High School: 7
Transfer Conference Represented
SEC: 3
Big 10: 2
Heartland: 1
High School Rating (Stars)
4* - 4
3* - 8
NR - 1
Average High School Rating (Numerical)
88.37 (High 3*)
Average Transfer Rating (Numerical)
86 (mid 3*)
Average Transfer Rating for Ryan Walters Transfers
87.7
Nose Tackle / Defensive Line Podcast
