Purdue Football Roster Tracker: 2024 Nose Tackle / Complete Defensive Line

In transfer portal era, it’s quite nice and increasingly rare to look at a position group and see that everyone is coming back. Not only that, but all of them have multiple years of eligibility remaining.

Returning this year for the boilers will be two guys who were the main nose guards/defensive tackles in 2023 with two years left, a former starter returning from an injury with two years left, and a young gun with four years left who’s destined to be a gap plugger at his size.

2024 Returning Nose Tackles Player Home State Recruiting Class High School Comp* High School Comp # Seasons at Purdue Height Weight Eligibility Remaining Transfer Transfer Rating Transfer Team Transfer Conference Player Home State Recruiting Class High School Comp* High School Comp # Seasons at Purdue Height Weight Eligibility Remaining Transfer Transfer Rating Transfer Team Transfer Conference Cole Brevard Carmel Indiana 2020 4 92 2 6'3" 335 2 Y N/A Penn State Big 10 Mo Omonode West Lafayette Indiana 2022 3 83 2 6'0" 290 2 N NA N/A N/A Jamarrion Harkless Lexington Kentucky 2023 3 87 1 6'3" 315 4 N N/A N/A N/A Damarjhe Lewis Griffin Georgia 2020 3 87 3 6'3" 295 2 Y N/A Indiana Big 10

Nose Tackle Data

Physical Measurements

Average Height: 6’2.25”

Average Weight: 308.75

Recruiting Class Distribution

2020: 2

2022: 1

2023: 1

Home States Represented

Indiana: 2

Kentucky: 1

Georgia: 1

Player Origin

Transfer: 2

High School: 2

Transfer Conference Represented

Big 10: 2

High School Rating (Stars)

4* - 1

3* - 3

Average High School Rating (Numerical)

87.25 (High 3*)

Complete Defensive Line

2024 Defensive Line Player Home State Recruiting Class High School Comp* High School Comp # Seasons at Purdue Height Weight Eligibility Remaining Transfer Transfer Rating Transfer Team Transfer Conference Player Home State Recruiting Class High School Comp* High School Comp # Seasons at Purdue Height Weight Eligibility Remaining Transfer Transfer Rating Transfer Team Transfer Conference Cole Brevard Carmel Indiana 2020 4 92 2 6'3" 335 2 Y N/A Penn State Big 10 Mo Omonode West Lafayette Indiana 2022 3 83 2 6'0" 290 2 N NA N/A N/A Jamarrion Harkless Lexington Kentucky 2023 3 87 1 6'3" 315 4 N N/A N/A N/A Damarjhe Lewis Griffin Georgia 2020 3 87 3 6'3" 295 2 Y N/A Indiana Big 10

Physical Measurements

Average Height: 6’3

Average Weight: 280

Recruiting Class Distribution

2019: 1

2020: 4

2021: 1

2022: 2

2023: 2

2024: 3

Home States Represented

International: 1

Indiana: 4

Tennessee: 2

Kentucky: 2

Alabama: 1

Ohio: 1

Texas: 1

Georgia: 1

Player Origin

Transfer: 6

High School: 7

Transfer Conference Represented

SEC: 3

Big 10: 2

Heartland: 1

High School Rating (Stars)

4* - 4

3* - 8

NR - 1

Average High School Rating (Numerical)

88.37 (High 3*)

Average Transfer Rating (Numerical)

86 (mid 3*)

Average Transfer Rating for Ryan Walters Transfers

87.7

