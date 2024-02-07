Purdue Football Roster Tracker: Nose Tackles Staying

In this era of the transfer portal, it is very nice to look at a position group and realize that they’re all staying.

Purdue’s returning defensive tackles include four players all with multiple years of remaining eligibility.

2024 Returning Nose Tackles Player Home State Recruiting Class High School Comp* High School Comp # Seasons at Purdue Height Weight Eligibility Remaining Transfer Transfer Rating Transfer Team Transfer Conference Player Home State Recruiting Class High School Comp* High School Comp # Seasons at Purdue Height Weight Eligibility Remaining Transfer Transfer Rating Transfer Team Transfer Conference Cole Brevard Carmel Indiana 2020 4 92 2 6'3" 335 2 Y N/A Penn State Big 10 Mo Omonode West Lafayette Indiana 2022 3 83 2 6'0" 290 2 N NA N/A N/A Jamarrion Harkless Lexington Kentucky 2023 3 87 1 6'3" 315 4 N N/A N/A N/A Damarjhe Lewis Griffin Georgia 2020 3 87 3 6'3" 295 2 Y N/A Indiana Big 10

Cole Brevard - #91

Brevard has appeared in every single game since transferring to Purdue from Penn State. He’ll likely be the main option at defensive tackle in a 3-4 scheme with his returning production. In 2023 he recorded six solo tackles and three assisted with one sack. The previous year: six solo and four assisted, no sacks.

The local kid out of Carmel still has two years of eligibility remaining and appears to be the centerpiece of the defensive staff’s front three going forward.

Mo Omonode - #92

Mo, even more of a local kid out of West Lafayette, brings extra pass rush to the nose position. In 2023 he recorded 9 solo tackles and 5 assisted with 2 sacks. He also contributed two tackles for loss.

Omonode has two seasons remaining and is a great compliment to the run stuffing Brevard. Together they allow Ryan Walters to adjust the nose position based on what the defense needs at the moment. That’s a luxury most teams aren’t afforded.

JaMarrion Harkless - #97

JaMarrion “Chops” Harkless is coming off his redshirt season, and he certainly looks the part of Big 10 nose guard at 6’3”, 315. He gives the Boilermakers another run stuffing option when Brevard needs a break against a run heavy team. Purdue’s short yardage and goal line defensive could be tough to move with Brevard and Harkless anchoring the middle.

Chops has 4 seasons of eligibility remaining.

Damarjhe Lewis - #34

The Indiana transfer missed all of last season due to an offseason injury. In his first season at Purdue, Lewis appeared in twelve games, starting in three, recording three solo tackles, five assisted tackles, and one deflected pass. With two years of remaining eligibility, the redshirt junior out of Griffin, Georgia is expected to make a big impact in 2024.