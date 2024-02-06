Women’s Basketball: Mary Ashley Stevenson Drops 25 In OT Win Over Illinois

The Purdue women’s basketball team picked up its 500th win in Mackey Arena Monday night with a win over the Illini in an overtime thriller. The Boilers who had not won since January 2nd against Rutgers were able to close out the win after a 4th quarter comeback from Illinois. The team donned Pink Jerseys for their annual “Fight Like A Boilermaker” Pink Game. Jerseys were auctioned after the game with proceeds going to the Purdue Institute for Cancer Research.

Mary Ashley Stevenson sported a black face guard in the game after breaking her nose during the first quarter of the Ohio State game. The mask seemed to fuel her into a career night going for 25 points and a perfect 9/9 from the line. Stevenson’s late game buckets helped Purdue seal the win.

Jeanae Terry joined the 500-assist club in Purdue history putting up an astounding 14 assists in the game. An amazing feat for a player that transferred here after two years with Illinois. She nearly had another triple double finishing with 9 points and 9 rebounds.

Purdue controlled the game from the start shooting 50% from the field and holding Illinois to just 9 made shots in the first 20 minutes. The Boilers took an 11-point lead heading into the half. Purdue extended the lead in the third before Illinois went on a 12-2 run to pull within four. Purdue punched back in the fourth and led by as many as 13 with 6 minutes to play in the game. Illinois then held Purdue to just 3 points in the final minutes and rattled off 16 points of their own to tie the game up at 64 at the end of regulation.

Stevenson started Purdue off with four straight points in overtime. Madison Layden got a layup and Caitlyn harper hit a 3 to take the lead. Stevenson sealed with game with a pair of free throws as Purdue escapes with a win 77-72.

Caitlyn Harper went 6/9 from the field notching 16 points while Madison Layden chipped in 14 and 5 boards.

Next up, Purdue travels to Bloomington to take on #14 Indiana. Game is set to tip at 2pm on Sunday and will be aired on BTN+.