Zach Edey Ties Big Ten Record With 10th Player of the Week

The Big Ten Weekly Awards were released today and Purdue Boilermaker star Zach Edey has won yet again.

That’s . @zach_edey ties a @B1GMBBall record with his 10th career Big Ten Player of the Week honor. pic.twitter.com/qtHF5zwWTx — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 5, 2024

Zach Edey helped lead the Boilermakers to wins over Northwestern at home and on the road against Wisconsin. Two big wins in two big games. These games will go a long way to get Purdue to their goal of a Big Ten Championship.

During this week Edey averaged 24 points, 14 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 1.5 assists. What an absolutely incredible stat line. The amazing thing is, that Edey didn’t even play his best in these two games, and yet those are his numbers. It’s just hard to overstate how dominant this young man is.

As the tweet and headline indicate, this is Edey’s 10th Big Ten Player of the Week award and it ties him for the most awards ever won by a men’s basketball player. Evan Turner also has 10 such awards. This is Edey’s 5th award of the season.

With a number of weeks remaining on the season, though just one game this week on Saturday against IU, Edey has a real shot at being alone in first place by the time the season ends. Week after week we see Edey break records and pass up other players on all-time lists. With just a few weeks left in the regular season it’s time to enjoy what he’s done and look forward to what he will do.