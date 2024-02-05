The Old Gold Show - Purdue Takes Charge of the Big Ten Race - Will They Ever Lose Again?

The Old Gold Show is back and Casey and I take a broader look at the Big Ten race and where Purdue stands. Nebraska did Purdue a huge favor, and almost a second one when they took Illinois to overtime, and Purdue took full advantage by winning on the road against Wisconsin. Now, Purdue has six winnable games directly in front of them that could lead them to sitting at 16-2 with a tough road game at Illinois and a home test against these same Wisconsin Badgers. Casey and I chat about where the race stands and who are the biggest surprises.

Then, we go in depth on what Purdue was able to do against this Badgers team that was ranked #6 at the time and why Casey isn’t worried about the return trip to Mackey at the end of the season.

