Purdue Remains At #2 In Latest AP Poll

It’s AP Poll Monday where everyone sits to see where their respective team falls. Not too surprisingly, Purdue holds at the #2 spots while UConn remains #1.

Staying at 2️⃣.



30 straight weeks in the top 5️⃣. pic.twitter.com/kVrCtZiQHv — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 5, 2024

I understand that unless you lose you usually don’t drop in rankings, but I would argue I think Purdue deserved the #1 spot this week. They got two quality wins including one on the road to a top ten team. Both of UConn’s wins were against teams in the bottom half of the Big East. At the end of the day it really doesn’t matter much being #1 or #2 and with how Purdue is playing right now, I’ll gladly sit on the two line.

North Carolina, Kansas and Houston round out the rest of the top five. Illinois moved up 4 spots to #10 and Wisconsin fell to #11 after their two losses.

Purdue has now been in the top 5 for 30 straight weeks. It’s actually kind of funny, when we reached #1 a few years ago I remember sitting there refreshing my computer over and over waiting for the poll to drop. It’s been so much of the norm with Purdue to be in the top five that I don’t even check and just wait until I see it on twitter. We really are living in the golden years of Purdue basketball.

Also, a shout out to the Sycamores, they have people buzzing over them right now and are now receiving votes in the AP poll. Indiana State looks like they could be a dark horse in the NCAA tournament this year.