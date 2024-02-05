Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings: Week 13

1) Purdue (-)

W vs Northwestern, W at #6 Wisconsin

There honestly might be co-players of the week in the Big Ten and they may both be in Purdue’s backcourt. Braden Smith and Lance Jones each sealed a game against Northwestern and at Wisconsin with stellar play. And the sad thing is that Zach Edey is third in line while putting up 48/28/5/4 this week.

2) Illinois (+1)

W at Ohio State, W vs Nebraska

It took overtime but Illinois extended the Nebraska road woes. Having Terrance Shannon back, right or wrong, makes this team better on the court. I’m honestly surprised that Coleman Hawkins doesn’t get more technicals though.

3) Wisconsin (-1)

L at Nebraska, L vs #2 Purdue

This was a bad week for Wisconsin’s Big Ten Title hopes. An epic collapse in Lincoln drained the Badgers and it was noticeable in a battle against Purdue. Luckily for them, they will avoid playing a top-7 team in these rankings again for over two weeks.

4) Michigan State (+2)

W vs Michigan, W vs Maryland

After the top 3, there is a cliff. Michigan State took care of business at home this week, downing Michigan and Maryland. The Spartans are 5-1 at Breslin in conference play but still have the Illinois teams on the docket. They also have to go to Mackey, which is terrifying, and Bryce Jordan, which is apparently scary this year.

5) Nebraska (+2)

W vs #6 Wisconsin, L at #14 Illinois

What a comeback by the Huskers nearly a year to the day after doing the same against Wisconsin. CJ Wilcher was a man possessed and willed his team to victory. Unfortunately, Keisei Tominaga couldn’t do the same at Illinois, though he mightily tried.

6) Northwestern (-2)

L at #2 Purdue, L at Minnesota

Northwestern was a Boo Buie floater away from taking down Purdue twice this year. But the missed opportunity loomed large as Purdue went full throttle in overtime. This was a draining game for everyone and the Cats went into Minneapolis and paid the price in the Barn. Chris Collins gets tantrum of the week though.

7) Maryland (-2)

L at Michigan State

The top 6 of the Big Ten are their own group, all of which are in a decent spot to make the NCAA Tournament. Maryland leads the second group after a road loss to Michigan State. Maryland has been up and down this season, so who knows what you’ll get each night?

8) Minnesota (+3)

W vs Northwestern

Minnesota’s only win this week was a good one, taking down Northwestern at home. We’ll see if they can replicate that success when Michigan State comes to town.

9) Penn State (+4)

W at Rutgers, W at Indiana

Two road wins at Jersey Mike’s and Assembly Hall? These Nittany Lions can pulls some nice wins out. They still don’t quite have the talent to make a threat to the big boys, but they are definitely a tricky matchup.

10) Iowa (-2)

L at Indiana, W vs Ohio State

Losing at Indiana is usually not a big deal. It’s a big deal when Malik Reneau leaves after 3 minutes and you still lose. Then barely beating Ohio State at home does not look good either.

11) Indiana (-2)

W vs Iowa, L vs Penn State

Lucky for IU fans, Malik Reneau was only held out of the Iowa game, which the Hoosiers won. Xavier Johnson, on the other hand, seemingly will be out a bit longer. This means that IU doesn’t play a true point guard in their lineup, and they already struggle to shoot the ball. Throw in a loss at home to Penn State and the season is sinking in Bloomington. Is Mike Woodson on the hot seat?

12) Ohio State (-2)

L vs #14 Illinois, L at Iowa

Ohio State just keeps tumbling. I had them as a top-4 team at the beginning of the year, but they have not lived up to anything close to expectations. The Buckeyes are 0-6 on the road and have only beaten PSU, Minnesota, and Rutgers at home. They still have to host Maryland, Purdue, Nebraska, and their rival, Michigan, so more home losses seem immanent.

13) Rutgers (-1)

L vs Penn State, W at Michigan

Yes, Rutgers won a road game, but it was against Michigan, who is 1-5 at home in conference play. Rutgers hasn’t even been able to rely on their home-cooking this year as they are 2-3 at Jersey Mike’s Arena in conference play.

14) Michigan (-)

L at Michigan State, L vs Rutgers

Lost to your rival. Lost to a bottom-3 team at home. 7 wins all season so far. Juwan Howard must have slapped a Lay Z Boy sticker on his stove.