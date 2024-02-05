Purdue Non-Con Tracker: Taking Charge

Quad Chart
|Quadrant
|Home
|Neutral
|Away
|Quadrant
|Home
|Neutral
|Away
|Quad 1
|1-30
|1-50
|1-75
|Quad 2
|31-75
|51-100
|76-135
|Quad 3
|76-160
|101-200
|136-240
|Quad 4
|161+
|201+
|241+
** Indicates that the team is the current leader of their conference
Samford Bulldogs**
NET: 75
KenPom: 84
Quad-2 Win
Since last update: W vs Wofford, W at Chattanooga
Morehead State Eagles**
NET: 101
KenPom: 109
Quad-3 Win
Since last update: W at Tennessee St, W at Tennessee Tech
Xavier Musketeers
NET: 47
KenPom: 37
Quad-2 Win
Since last update: W vs St. John’s, W at DePaul
#11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (N)
NET: 27
KenPom: 21
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: W vs LMU, L vs Saint Mary’s
#7 Tennessee Volunteers (N)
NET: 6
KenPom: 6
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: L vs South Carolina, W at #10 Kentucky
#4 Marquette Golden Eagles (N)
NET: 12
KenPom: 11
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: W at Villanova, W at Georgetown
Texas Southern Tigers
NET: 284
KenPom: 277
Quad-4 Win
Since last update: W vs Alabama St, W at Prairie View
Alabama Crimson Tide (N)**
NET: 5
KenPom: 7
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: W at Georgia, W vs Mississippi St
#1 Arizona Wildcats (N)**
NET: 4
KenPom: 4
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: W vs California, W vs Stanford
Jacksonville Dolphins
NET: 289
KenPom: 278
Quad-4 Win
Since last update: W vs Austin Peay, L at Lipscomb
Eastern Kentucky Colonels**
NET: 202
KenPom: 182
Quad-4 Win
Since Purdue game: L at Queens, W at Kennesaw St
Conference Tracker:
Conference Tracker
|Date
|Opponent
|NET
|KenPom
|Result
|Quad
|Date
|Opponent
|NET
|KenPom
|Result
|Quad
|1-Dec
|At Northwestern
|58
|49
|L
|1
|4-Dec
|Iowa
|60
|50
|W
|2
|2-Jan
|At Maryland
|78
|52
|W
|2
|5-Jan
|Illinois
|14
|10
|W
|1
|9-Jan
|At Nebraska
|52
|46
|L
|1
|13-Jan
|Penn State
|99
|93
|W
|3
|16-Jan
|At Indiana
|103
|99
|W
|2
|20-Jan
|At Iowa
|60
|50
|W
|1
|23-Jan
|Michigan
|111
|101
|W
|3
|28-Jan
|At Rutgers
|104
|100
|W
|2
|31-Jan
|Northwestern
|58
|49
|W
|2
|4-Feb
|At Wisconsin
|13
|13
|W
|1
|10-Feb
|Indiana
|103
|99
|-
|3
|15-Feb
|Minnesota
|91
|76
|-
|3
|18-Feb
|At Ohio State
|68
|64
|-
|1
|22-Feb
|Rutgers
|104
|100
|-
|3
|25-Feb
|At Michigan
|111
|101
|-
|2
|2-Mar
|Michigan State
|22
|17
|-
|1
|5-Mar
|At Illinois
|14
|10
|-
|1
|10-Mar
|Wisconsin
|13
|13
|-
|1
Played the hardest schedule in the nation.
Most wins in the country.
15 Q1 / Q2 wins.
8 Q1 wins (most in the nation).
No losses outside of Q1.
5 wins over top-10 ranked teams (most in the nation).
7 straight wins against top-10 ranked teams.
Beat 6 of the NET’s top-14 teams (only one at home).
Only Big Ten team with a winning record on the road.
Beat 5 current conference leaders (3 more are in 2nd place).
There’s just no two ways around it, Purdue has the best resume in the entire nation and is getting closer and closer to clinching not only a Big Ten Title but a #1 seed that would be in Indy / Detroit. Just keep winning.
