Purdue Non-Con Tracker: Taking Charge

Quad Chart ﻿Quadrant Home Neutral Away ﻿Quadrant Home Neutral Away Quad 1 1-30 1-50 1-75 Quad 2 31-75 51-100 76-135 Quad 3 76-160 101-200 136-240 Quad 4 161+ 201+ 241+

** Indicates that the team is the current leader of their conference

Samford Bulldogs**

NET: 75

KenPom: 84

Quad-2 Win

Since last update: W vs Wofford, W at Chattanooga

Morehead State Eagles**

NET: 101

KenPom: 109

Quad-3 Win

Since last update: W at Tennessee St, W at Tennessee Tech

Xavier Musketeers

NET: 47

KenPom: 37

Quad-2 Win

Since last update: W vs St. John’s, W at DePaul

#11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (N)

NET: 27

KenPom: 21

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: W vs LMU, L vs Saint Mary’s

#7 Tennessee Volunteers (N)

NET: 6

KenPom: 6

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: L vs South Carolina, W at #10 Kentucky

#4 Marquette Golden Eagles (N)

NET: 12

KenPom: 11

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: W at Villanova, W at Georgetown

Texas Southern Tigers

NET: 284

KenPom: 277

Quad-4 Win

Since last update: W vs Alabama St, W at Prairie View

Alabama Crimson Tide (N)**

NET: 5

KenPom: 7

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: W at Georgia, W vs Mississippi St

#1 Arizona Wildcats (N)**

NET: 4

KenPom: 4

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: W vs California, W vs Stanford

Jacksonville Dolphins

NET: 289

KenPom: 278

Quad-4 Win

Since last update: W vs Austin Peay, L at Lipscomb

Eastern Kentucky Colonels**

NET: 202

KenPom: 182

Quad-4 Win

Since Purdue game: L at Queens, W at Kennesaw St

Conference Tracker:

Conference Tracker ﻿Date Opponent NET KenPom Result Quad ﻿Date Opponent NET KenPom Result Quad 1-Dec At Northwestern 58 49 L 1 4-Dec Iowa 60 50 W 2 2-Jan At Maryland 78 52 W 2 5-Jan Illinois 14 10 W 1 9-Jan At Nebraska 52 46 L 1 13-Jan Penn State 99 93 W 3 16-Jan At Indiana 103 99 W 2 20-Jan At Iowa 60 50 W 1 23-Jan Michigan 111 101 W 3 28-Jan At Rutgers 104 100 W 2 31-Jan Northwestern 58 49 W 2 4-Feb At Wisconsin 13 13 W 1 10-Feb Indiana 103 99 - 3 15-Feb Minnesota 91 76 - 3 18-Feb At Ohio State 68 64 - 1 22-Feb Rutgers 104 100 - 3 25-Feb At Michigan 111 101 - 2 2-Mar Michigan State 22 17 - 1 5-Mar At Illinois 14 10 - 1 10-Mar Wisconsin 13 13 - 1

Played the hardest schedule in the nation.

Most wins in the country.

15 Q1 / Q2 wins.

8 Q1 wins (most in the nation).

No losses outside of Q1.

5 wins over top-10 ranked teams (most in the nation).

7 straight wins against top-10 ranked teams.

Beat 6 of the NET’s top-14 teams (only one at home).

Only Big Ten team with a winning record on the road.

Beat 5 current conference leaders (3 more are in 2nd place).



There’s just no two ways around it, Purdue has the best resume in the entire nation and is getting closer and closer to clinching not only a Big Ten Title but a #1 seed that would be in Indy / Detroit. Just keep winning.