Boilers in the NFL: Pro Bowl

It was the NFL Pro Bowl this weekend and the NFL tries it’s best to make the games competitive and fun (often to no avail). It gave a shot to former Purdue back, Raheem Mostert, to take his family down to Orlando and participate in some competitions. Check out how he did:

NFL Pro Bowl

Raheem Mostert Miami Dolphins (AFC)

Vs NFC

Closest to the Pin: Did not reach the green

In two attempts at getting onto the green which was a little peninsula about 100 yards away, Raheem went 0-2 at landing on it. His second golf shot was a low rocket that screamed past the green and into the water. Raheem was definitely not the worst golfer in the competition, however, as some guys seemingly never golfed in their life. Cowboys Punter, Bryan Anger, got within a few feet of the pin and won once Ravens Safety, Kyle Hamilton, stubbed the ball on his second attempt.

Flag Football: Stats unavailable

Finding stats for running backs at the Pro Bowl is quite difficult (ESPN doesn’t even give a box score). In a flag football game, the backs were not really used and from what I can gather, Raheem dropped a pass on the very first play of the game. He did make $44,000 though as every member of the losing team did. Not a bad paycheck for the weekend.