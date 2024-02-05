Boiler Alert Podcast - Purdue Wins at Wisconsin

Ryan had a busy day yesterday. He traveled up to Madison for the Purdue game, got lost in the arena renovations, watched Purdue take down the #6 team in the country on the road, and then found his way home in time to join me for a podcast. On this episode we discuss the state of the Big Ten race and ask, of all the teams in the conference right now, whose position in the standings is most surprising? It could be a good surprise or it could be a bad surprise.

Then we talk about this Purdue victory on the road at Wisconsin, who again was ranked #6 in the nation. Purdue did a lot of things right in this game and Zach Edey had, by his lofty standards, just an okay game. He went into halftime with 5 points and 5 rebounds, but of course finished with a healthy double double. Who did he pass on the Big Ten scoring list with this one? You’ll have to listen to find out.

Then, since Purdue doesn’t play again until Saturday Ryan and take some time to look at Purdue’s remaining conference schedule and see what they can expect in their next 6 games. Give us a listen, a rating, review, and share us with all of your friends.