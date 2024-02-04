2 Purdue at #6 Wisconsin - Open Thread and How to Watch

Purdue sits alone atop the Big Ten standings. For now. After taking down Northwestern and then watching Wisconsin suffer a second half collapse, we know all about those, Purdue is the lone conference team with nine wins. Wisconsin and Purdue both have two losses but thanks to playing one additional game thus far Purdue finds themselves a half a game up. Directly behind these two teams is Illinois with a 7-3 record. They are in action today at home against Nebraska. This could be one of the most critical days of this season to determine who will walk away with the Big Ten championship trophy.

Purdue and Wisconsin have not yet met this season but have numerous non-conference opponents in common. Purdue beat Tennessee, Wisconsin lost to them. Both Purdue and Wisconsin beat Marquette. Purdue beat Arizona, Wisconsin lost to Arizona. It’s a weird symmetry between these two teams this season. One which I cannot recall in years past.

If Purdue wins on the road today they will be 1.5 games up on Wisconsin with a return game against them in Mackey remaining. Should they loss they will fall behind by .5 a game with that same return game looming even larger in the distance. It’s easy to see why this game is so important for both teams.

Who: #2 Purdue 20-2 (9-2) at #6 Wisconsin 16-5 (8-2)

When: 1 p.m. ET

Where: Madison, Wisconsin - Kohl Center - Capacity - 17,222

TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery)

Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network (Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell)

So join us below to talk about this huge conference game.