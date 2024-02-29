Hammer and Rails Fans React Survey Results - March Madness

With March right around the corner on Leap Day it’s time to look ahead to March Madness. I understand it’s a pressure packed time for Purdue fans and for the Purdue men’s team given recent history and the expectations they face this year. I understand completely. However, I wanted to take the temperature of the fanbase a little bit just to see where we stand on this year’s tournament.

With SB Nation we can put out surveys and can send along a couple questions. The first one I asked this week, and the question every Purdue fan is asking, is will Purdue make the Final Four? It’s a difficult thing for any team to do and an even harder thing to predict. Purdue has the talent and the record that would seem to indicate they could get there this year, but the tournament is an unforgiving thing. So, all that preamble out of the way, what do you all think?

75% say yes Purdue will make the Final Four. I did not expect that to be this high. We Purdue fans are a squeamish bunch and I assumed it would be closer to 50-50.

Up next, I wanted to talk about the roster. Both Zach Edey and Braden Smith seem to be irreplaceable on this squad. So, given that fact, who is the most important player on the roster that isn’t one of those two?

This was another runaway. Lance Jones garnered 72% of the vote. Mason Gillis was second with 15% and Fletcher Loyer found himself in third with 12%. Far back in fourth was TKR with 1%.

This one surprised me as well and shows how the slump of Fletcher Loyer has impacted this team as well as the confidence the fanbase has in him. One could also argue that it just shows how much Lance Jones has meant to this fanbase this year. Either way, Jones has firmly established himself in the minds of the fans as the third most important player on this team.

So what do you think? Agree or disagree?

