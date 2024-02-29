The Old Gold Show - Has The Game Passed Tom Izzo By?

Casey and I are back on this fine Thursday morning to talk about the current state of the Big Ten race and what’s been a surprise this far into the conference slate. We aren’t alone this week though! We are joined by Carter Elliott of Sleepers Media and Spartans Illustrated who came by to talk all things Michigan State.

Carter added a really good element to the podcast as Casey and I can so often focus so heavily on Purdue that we miss some of the nuances of the other teams in the conference. We ask Carter what his expectations were for Michigan State going into the season and what has been the most disappointing part of the season for him. Plus, I ask for a look into the pulse of the fanbase to see how things are going for Tom Izzo as he’s looking to lose 13 games for four straight years. That’s basically unprecedented for Tom Izzo. Has the game passed him by? Has he lost a few MPH on that fastball?

Casey also takes Carter to task about Sleepers Media and their lack of excitement and love for Lance Jones (though they’ve changed their tune of late). Then, Carter turns the tables on us and asks us a question about this Purdue team and who we went taking crunch time shots.

