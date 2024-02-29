One Giant Leap for Hammer and Rails and Homage

At Hammer and Rails one of the things that I don’t think I will ever get used to is brands reaching out to us to see if we’d like to promote some of their Purdue related products. Seems bizarre that anyone would care about my opinion or what I have to say. However, this is the place I find myself in and it’s pretty cool. Well, last week Homage, a wonderful t-shirt company who I purchase things from regardless of any connection, reached out to me about helping to promote a new Leap Day (One Giant Leap) Purdue shirt. You can see the awesome Purdue Pete shirt here and I’ve gotta say I just love it. It pays…ahem…Homage…to Purdue Pete and the Purdue history with the space program. What’s not to love?

Homage first came to my attention on Twitter when some other folks shared some of their shirts on my timeline. I wasn’t interested though because I don’t buy shirts of other sports teams. Instead, I looked on their website and saw they had Ted Lasso shirts. Ted Lasso is one of my favorite shows of all time so of course I had to get a couple. While I was there I also got a Friday Night Lights shirt because that’s also a fantastic show. I’m beginning to think if a show is about a sports coach who cares about their players I’ll watch it. Once I received the shirts they quickly went into heavy rotation. The shirts are comfortable, high quality, and come in a number of great designs.

Well, the Purdue collection is no different. While it might be a bit smaller than some other stores out there, what they have is high quality. I’ve got the Olde English hoodie and it’s just incredibly comfortable. It’s fighting with the Purdue Pete Gold hoodie to be number one in my hoodie rotation.

All of this is a long winded way of saying that Hammer and Rails is now an affiliate of Homage and so you may see us promote some new items from time to time. And yes, if you follow our link and purchase some items we will financially benefit from that. I want to be clear about that. Like every company that we promote here on Hammer and Rails I stand behind the quality of the product.

So, follow the link, take a look, and maybe add something nice to your Purdue collection. Hey, maybe you’ll find a new lucky shirt for March/April. After all, isn’t it time Purdue men’s basketball took that next giant leap?