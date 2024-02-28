Could Purdue Win the Big Ten Title Tonight? - Open Thread

There are six games remaining in the conference race that can directly impact Purdue’s Big Ten title run. Illinois has four games remaining. If they lose a single one of those games, Purdue wins the Big Ten with at least a share. Purdue has three games remaining (one of which is against Illinois, hence 6 games that matter, not 7) and if they win a single one of them they win at least a share of the conference crown regardless of what everyone else does.

Tonight is the first of those games as Minnesota travels to Illinois to take on the Illini. Should Minnesota find a way to pull off an upset, and make no mistake it would be an upset, Purdue will win the conference without having to step foot onto the court. I understand it’s unlikely, but hey stranger things happen in college basketball each and every week. With this game tipping off at 9:00 PM I wanted to put up an open thread in preparation for any possible celebrations. I know it won’t be as busy as a Purdue game day thread but thought it would be nice for everyone to have a place to get together should Purdue win #26 tonight.

Who: Minnesota at Illinois

When: 9:00 PM

TV: BTN

So join us below to see if Purdue can win the Big Ten title on their day off!