Boiler Alert Podcast - Taking on Court Storming and Michigan State

We are back with the podcast a day early in order to align with schedules. With only one game to talk about, and no game to recap it gave us time to talk about a story that has been all over the sports world recently. Court storming. I wrote an article about this yesterday but thought it was worth exploring with Ryan to see if he agreed or disagreed with me, and by extension, Matt Painter. Turns out we are mostly in agreement here.

It simply cannot be that hard to prepare for a court storm and make sure everyone is safe and healthy. There’s a reason that it has happened to often and we hardly ever hear of injuries to anyone. There is some sort of order to be found in the chaos.

Then, after the break we talk about Purdue’s upcoming game against Michigan State. It’s just bizarre that MSU hasn’t won at Purdue in a decade. I know Purdue has been tough, especially at home, but MSU is one of the prime programs of the conference. To defend home court against these guys for that long is impressive.

