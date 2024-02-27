Ban Court Storms? Perish the Thought

Matt Painter has a better basketball mind than you. He also has a better basketball mind than me. There’s no shame in admitting that. He makes millions of dollars to recruit, coach, and lead what is currently the 2nd ranked college basketball program in the country. I write articles on a blog about breaking news, record podcasts, and write opinion pieces. There’s no comparison. Do I always agree with Matt Painter’s decisions? Of course not. I may know that logically Painter knows more than me, but I’m a fan just like you so I naturally think I know how to fix things. That’s the great thing about sports. We are all geniuses in our own minds.

But there’s one area where Painter has begun to look wiser and wiser. Court storms. It’s became all the rage in college basketball right now to talk about banning court storms. You’d think it was an epidemic. Jay Bilas said that one school should just prevent anyone who rushed from leaving the court, arrest and/or cite them, and then a court storm would never happen again. Now, I generally appreciate Bilas’ takes, but this is just absurd. Are the students technically trespassing? Probably so. But, you’re telling me you’re going to cite/arrest a few thousand college students for rushing the court after an upset victory? Might I recommend stepping down from your ivory tower?

The Alabama AD wants teams that storm the court to forfeit the game. That punishes the team and the coaches for something that they didn’t do. The only thing they did was defeat a higher ranked or more prominent opponent. Why should that cost them a game? Seems absurd to me.

Now, if you haven’t seen Painter’s press conference discussion of this from the Nebraska loss I’d encourage you to take a look.

As he stated in the video, this Purdue team has three classes that haven’t lost a game on the road where they didn’t get rushed by opposing fans. That’s a testament to Painter and his staff as well as the quality of Purdue teams. Now, what does Painter actually say here though? “Someone’s gonna get hurt.” “I don’t know why people don’t get ahead of it.” “What did you think was gonna happen if they won?” “A student from Nebraska should be able to storm the court right? Like, we’re cool, just like get ready for it.”

All of that, to me, is absolutely true. He got a lot of flack from people at the time saying that there’s a simple solution to court storms. Don’t lose games as a highly ranked team! Come on though, that’s just not realistic. Everyone is going to lose and road games are especially tough. It’s going to happen. Now, we’ve seen two high profile court storms that resulted in prominent players from prominent programs being hurt. I’m talking of course about Caitlin Clark from Iowa and Duke’s Kyle Filipowski. Clark obviously was okay but we don’t yet have an update of Filipowski. He was noted as still sore as of yesterday. Let me be absolutely clear, that shouldn’t happen to any player. That shouldn’t happen to anyone on that court during a court storm. No one is advocating for that except some sickos on the internet who wouldn’t do anything in real life if given the chance.

I want what Painter wants. I want schools to be prepared. If you’ve got a top ranked program coming into your arena you should have a meeting with your security folks and a plan in place on how to handle possible court storms. Put the focus on player and employee safety first. Understand the layout of your own arena and where people will be entering and exiting from. If court staff and security can work with students who are going to rush you can easily funnel them to the floor and allow those who could be in harms way to exit in safety. Coach Painter doesn’t want to get rid of this quintessential college sports moment and neither do I. So, let’s work on solutions. There’s no reason every athletic department can’t have an easy to implement plan on what to do if you’re facing a top 10 team and are unranked (or perhaps a highly ranked rival or some other high profile game).

I’ve had an opportunity to storm both at Mackey and in Ross-Ade (twice). They were incredible moments and memories that I’ll cherish for the rest of my life. I was in the front row during the storm of Mackey as I was the VP of the Paint Crew at the time. The elevated front row, near where the Defense Lives Here sign is now. I had no choice given the crush of folks behind me to jump off onto the court and simply sprint to mid-court. It was scary, it was fun, it was just all around awesome. Now, it would’ve been smarter for Purdue if they would’ve put a bunch of security right down front, talked to us, and funneled us to a different location. It wouldn’t have been that hard and you’d be surprised how amenable students are to following the rules when they know something awesome is coming.

There are ways to fix this issue before it becomes a real problem. Matt Painter knows it. I know it. Hell, even Jay Bilas knows it. I find it hard to believe Bilas would be saying the same thing today if the recent storming wasn’t against his beloved Blue Devils. But that’s what college sports is all about isn’t it? It’s about fighting for your team, maybe even being a hypocrite for your team, and for maybe, one day, having the opportunity to rush onto that court and party with thousands of your friends who you’ll never see again. We don’t need to upend all of college athletics because of a couple incidents, instead, we just need to listen to Matt Painter and get ahead of it.