The Rebound: Purdue 84 Michigan 76

The Purdue Boilermakers went on the road and grabbed another important victory in their quest for another B1G Championship, 84-76, against the Michigan Wolverines. It was a pretty average performance for a team that is looking to build momentum heading into the final stretch of the season and needing to make a deep tourney run to solidify the program on a national level.

Zach Edey and Braden Smith were their usual selves and dominated their matchups while those around them were solid but not spectacular. In the end, with Michigan being limited due to missing two key players and simply being outmatched across the board, Purdue was able to grab an eight point victory and steal another extended break at the end of the season to rest what may be some tired legs and bodies.

Let’s get into ‘The Rebound!’

1 | Braden Smith vs. Dug McDaniel: Win that Matchup

This definitely started out looking like it was going to be Dug’s night and he certainly helped keep Michigan within reach after the Boilers finally took the lead midway through the first half. McDaniel had 19 points but needed twenty shots to get there and shot just 2-7 from behind the arc. He split his scoring almost in half between both halves and was defended by Lance Jones most of the game.

The fact is that Michigan is a completely different team when they are at home and able to have McDaniel on the court with them versus when they are on the road. During the B1G season, Michigan has lost by an average of 7.25 points while playing at home. That scoring difference balloons to 20.2 on the road.

Smith, although he also struggled from the field going 3-12, pitched in double-double with 11 points and 11 assists while coming up just 2 rebounds short of a triple-double. Smith seemed to be able to control the flow of the game a bit more with a total of four steals and pushing the tempo when able.

Grade: B

Smith and McDaniel both played well but struggled from the field. Smith’s ability to set his teammates up, rebound, and generate extra possessions through steals gave Purdue the advantage in this game.

As a side note, how good has Braden Smith been this season? Smith is now only the fifth player in B1G history with the following stat line in a single season: 350 points, 200 assists, and 150 rebounds. When you add at least 40 steals, it’s just Braden and Magic Johnson.

5 players in Big Ten history have had at least:

350 points, 200 assists, 150 rebounds



✅: 2023-24 -- Braden Smith

✅: 2022-23 -- Jalen Pickett

✅: 2019-20 -- Marcus Carr

✅: 2015-16 -- Denzel Valentine

✅: 1978-79 -- Magic Johnson

✅: 1977-78 -- Magic Johnson pic.twitter.com/ORFQDATsQV — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 26, 2024

2 | Get Tarris Reed in Foul Trouble

Well, this couldn’t have gone any better for the Boilers. Reed was in foul trouble pretty much from the start of the game as Reed picked up a foul less than a minute into the game. That parlayed itself into a second foul just over three minutes later and eventually to him being fouled out. Reed was only able to play marginal defense against Edey inside and wasn’t able to be aggressive on offense. Inevitably, Edey scored 35 points and had 18 rebounds.

Grade: A

Reed was really effective in the first matchup in making Edey really work for his points. Not so much in this second matchup as Edey lit up the Wolverines on the inside, was a nuisance on the defensive end with no interior post scoring threat, and Reed just struggled to do much of anything.

3 | Get Fletcher Right

The game did not start out well for Loyer as he missed his first four shots and gave up an ‘and 1’ layup to to George Washington III. He was able to sprinkle in two made free throws but he was again largely ineffective on both ends of the floor in the first half for the fifth straight game.

It definitely looks more and more like Loyer is hitting the same wall he hit in late January/early February from last season where he shot just 32% from the field (24.6% 3pt) and averaged 8 points while Purdue struggled in their final 14 games to a 9-5 record. As a comparison, Loyer is shooting just 32% from the field (30% 3pt) and is averaging just 7.3 points per game. This is definitely another late season wall that Loyer needs to figure out how to push himself.

The second half was better with Loyer going 3-4 from the field and 1-2 from behind the arc (he actually hit another three but was called off due to a foul on Edey just prior to the shot). His defense still leaves a lot to be desired but if he can provide a scoring threat, it is mostly offset.

Grade: C

Until he can start being more consistent and being a net neutral player on the defensive end, Loyer’s value isn’t being maximized. He is too talented of a player on the offensive end to continue struggling like this. He did appear to have a new haircut and maybe that’s the bump he needs. But let’s not ignore that he is still a 40% shooter from behind the arc through this extended struggle.

And 1 | Use Ethan Morton More as a Facilitator on Offense to Initiate Offense

Purdue did none of this as Morton played only three minutes the entire game. Not much he can do in that situation but I still hold onto that using him in that manner may be the best way to use him on offense moving forward. His length allows him to see over defenders and Smith has shown to be a very good catch and shoot three point shooter. It would also help alleviate some stress off Smith at some points of the game.

Grade: N/A

Can’t really give a grade on this one as Morton played only three minutes.

Final Grade: B-

Purdue played just ok against Michigan but, as mentioned previously, they are a different team with Dug McDaniel. The concern is they were missing two key players and were still able to hang around with Purdue. Following what appeared to be a get right game against Rutgers, Purdue kind of threw up another dud but have the opportunity to make a statement against Michigan State (and possibly bury their tourney hopes). Win that game and Purdue grabs a share of the B1G Title again.

Prediction/Final Score:

Purdue: 84 (82)

Michigan: 76 (71)

Almost hit this one on the nail but Purdue just couldn’t get the stops they needed to really pull away in this one. Again, this is about on par for Michigan at home this season so judgement moving forward needs to be held until we see Purdue over their last three games against the Michigan State Spartans, the Illinois Fighting Illini, and the Wisconsin Badgers.

Player of the Game | Zach Edey: 35 pts, 15 reb, 2 ast, 0 to’s (7-11 FT)

What more can be said about the Boilermaker big man? Another 30 and 15 game marks the 14th time he has gone for 30 and 10 in a game. He is now just 3 points and 22 rebounds away to become the first player in B1G history with 2,200 career points and 1,200 career rebounds. Enjoy the last bit of this ride because there may never be a player like him in college basketball for quite some time.

The Record Breaker.



1️⃣1️⃣ career Big Ten Player of the Week honors.



: 30.0 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 80.8 FG % pic.twitter.com/xKX3MKb9Dl — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 26, 2024

Play of the Game:

With 2:16 left in the half and Purdue having flipped the game quickly, Purdue had a 40-34 lead when Purdue pushed the pace but came up empty on two shots from behind the arc. On the second attempt, Braden Smith came up short, followed his shot, grabbed an offensive rebound, and fired a pass to a waiting Lance Jones who drained the third attempt. That was a demoralizing sequence for the Wolverines.