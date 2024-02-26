Purdue’s Zach Edey Breaks Big Ten Record With 11th Player of the Week Award

That’s it folks! The Big Ten announced today that Purdue senior center Zach Edey has won his 11th career Big Ten Player of the Week Award. This breaks a tie that he was in with Evan Turner for the most award wins of all time. This is an incredible honor for the big man that will further cement his legacy not just at Purdue but in the Big Ten Conference. As if he needed any more cementing.

The Record Breaker.



1️⃣1️⃣ career Big Ten Player of the Week honors.



: 30.0 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 80.8 FG % pic.twitter.com/xKX3MKb9Dl — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 26, 2024

The numbers over the two games speak for themselves as Edey averaged an incredible 30 points per game and 11 rebounds per game. That’s impressive enough, but then you look at his shooting percentage and it was an incredible 80.8%. It’s just unheard of.

This is yet another example of what I hope are Purdue fans truly appreciating the player that is in front of them and his generational status. Zach Edey not only has this but is staring down a second consecutive player of the year award as well as continuing his climb up the Purdue record books. He’s already number one in school history in rebounds and now he’s number two in points. By the time he leaves he could be atop both lists. Incredible. Congrats to Zach Edey.