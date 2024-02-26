Purdue Men’s Basketball Rises to #2 in AP Poll

The latest AP Poll was released and Purdue found themselves moving on up! After a week in which they took down both Rutgers and Michigan (on the road) Purdue found themselves ranked as #2 in the nation. They were able to get to #2 due to a loss from UConn earlier in the week. Houston ascended to #1. This is the 33rd week in a row in which Purdue has been ranked in the top 5 of the AP Poll.

There are 62 first place votes to go around in the AP Poll. Purdue received 4 first place votes, UConn received 5 first place votes, and Houston received the remaining 53 first place votes. Purdue was ahead of UConn but just one point.

Many teams with links to this Purdue team were also ranked.

#4 Tennessee - Purdue defeated them in Hawaii

#5 Marquette - Purdue defeated them in Hawaii

#6 Arizona - Purdue defeated them in Indianapolis

#13 Illinois - Purdue defeated in Mackey and has a game remaining at Illinois

#14 Alabama - Purdue defeated Alabama in Canada

#23 Gonzaga - Purdue defeated in Hawaii

Others receiving votes included Wisconsin, Nebraska, and Northwestern. Purdue is next in action on Saturday when Michigan State comes to Mackey Arena.