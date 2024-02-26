Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings: Week 16

1) Purdue (-)

W vs Rutgers, W at Michigan

Remaining Games: Michigan State, @Illinois, Wisconsin

Purdue showed this week for the third time that it can bounce back following a loss by trouncing Rutgers at home before beating Michigan on the road. Purdue is at the level that we have to argue whether the Boilermakers beat Michigan ‘bad enough’ while glossing over the fact that, at the end of the day, Purdue won another B1G road game. Purdue cannot look down though as they finish the regular season against 3 top-half teams.

2) Illinois (-)

L at Penn State, W vs Iowa

Remaining Games: Minnesota, @Wisconsin, Purdue, @Iowa

Like Purdue last week, Illinois will not drop after a loss. The collapse to Penn State seemed more of a blunder than a sign of things to come. Illinois still has a small chance to win the Big Ten, but they likely will need to settle for 2nd place in the conference.

3) Northwestern (+1)

W vs Michigan

Remaining Games: @Maryland, Iowa, @Michigan State, Minnesota

Nothing to see here. Northwestern took care of business against Michigan and maintained its spot as a double-bye holder in the tournament. There is no margin for error, though as the Cats are only a half game up over 5th place.

4) Nebraska (+2)

W at Indiana, W vs Minnesota

Remaining Games: @Ohio State, Rutgers, @Michigan

It finally happened! Nebraska took advantage of a very down Indiana squad and powered to their first road win in Big Ten play. The Huskers followed that up with a lopsided win at home against Minnesota. Nebraska has played extremely well this year and are right on the cusp of a double-bye.

5) Wisconsin (-)

W vs Maryland

Remaining Games: @Indiana, Illinois, Rutgers, @Purdue

Wisconsin needed to see a win and they did so by taking care of Maryland at home. It’s put up or shut up time for the Badgers as they’ve had their incredible run to start Big Ten play followed by their rough stretch. The last 4 games should be telling.

6) Michigan State (-3)

L vs Iowa, L vs Ohio State

Remaining Games: @Purdue, Northwestern, @Indiana

2 home loses could not have come at a worse time for Michigan State. The Spartans may have played their way back to the bubble after last week. Throw in the next two games at Purdue and against Northwestern and you’ve got a potential recipe for disaster.

7) Iowa (+1)

W at Michigan State, L at #12 Illinois

Remaining Games: Penn State, @Northwestern, Illinois

Iowa came close to a huge 2-0 week but couldn’t slow down Illinois at the end. The Hawkeyes will have a chance at revenge in Iowa City to close out the season, but they can’t look past pesky Penn State and a tough game at Northwestern.

8) Minnesota (-1)

W vs Ohio State, L at Nebraska

Remaining Games: @Illinois, Penn State, Indiana, @Northwestern

A 1-1 week is about expected for Minnesota being a middle-of-the-pack Big Ten team. Can the Gophers get onto the bubble and beyond. A win in Champaign or Evanston certainly could help. Also remember, that the Big Ten tournament crowd is likely to be heavily pro-Minnesota.

9) Penn State (+2)

W vs #12 Illinois, W vs Indiana

Remaining Games: @Iowa, @Minnesota, Maryland

What a comeback. The massive win against Illinois still won’t get Penn State back on the bubble, but it’s wins like these that have head coach Mike Rhoades looking better for the future. Add in a win against Wisconsin earlier in the season, and Penn State is looking to be a very tough out the rest of the year.

10) Maryland (-)

L at Wisconsin, W at Rutgers

Remaining Games: Northwestern, Indiana, @Penn State

The week went ok for Maryland considering they had to play in Madison and Piscataway. The Terps are another team trying to fight away from the bottom four seeds in the BTT. The remaining schedule is not impossible to navigate but no games are easy.

11) Ohio State (+1)

L at Minnesota, W at Michigan State

Remaining Games: Nebraska, Michigan, @Rutgers

You gotta hand it to the Buckeyes, they are playing with a confidence that they haven’t seen in over a season. OSU is 2-1 under interim coach, Jake Diebler, with wins over Purdue and Michigan State. That’s quite the entrance and now everyone is going to be on the lookout during the BTT.

12) Rutgers (-3)

L at #3 Purdue, L vs Maryland

Remaining Games: Michigan, @Nebraska, @Wisconsin, Ohio State

This week did Rutgers in. The road loss to Purdue was somewhat expected but the Scarlet Knights couldn’t get it done at home against Maryland. With games at Nebraska and Wisconsin still to play, Rutgers might be staring at a Wednesday game in the BTT.

13) Indiana (-)

L vs Nebraska, L at Penn State

Remaining Games: Wisconsin, @Maryland, @Minnesota, Michigan State

Like I said last week, Indiana gave Nebraska its first road victory. The Hoosiers won’t reach down to Michigan’s level this year, but the season is well beyond lost in Bloomington. Everyone probably has shifted focus to the IU women’s team, which is in a much better spot.

14) Michigan (-)

L at Northwestern, L vs #3 Purdue

Remaining Games: @Northwestern, Purdue, @Rutgers, @Ohio State, Nebraska

I have spoken to a few Michigan fans and there seems to be a consensus: they are just still relishing in the football championship. I’ve got bad news for those folks. When they come down from their sports-high, Michigan basketball will have come and gone without making so much as a squeak. Michigan football isn’t the only team in Ann Arbor that should be getting a new head coach.