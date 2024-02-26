Purdue Non-Con Tracker: Getting into the Full Spring of Things

Quad Chart ﻿Quadrant Home Neutral Away ﻿Quadrant Home Neutral Away Quad 1 1-30 1-50 1-75 Quad 2 31-75 51-100 76-135 Quad 3 76-160 101-200 136-240 Quad 4 161+ 201+ 241+

** Indicates that the team is the current leader of their conference

Samford Bulldogs**

NET: 68

KenPom: 72

Quad-2 Win

Since last update: W vs Furman, W vs Eastern Tennessee State

Morehead State Eagles**

NET: 118

KenPom: 122

Quad-3 Win

Since last update: L vs Southern Indiana, W at Western Illinois

Xavier Musketeers

NET: 64

KenPom: 52

Quad-2 Win

Since last update: L vs Providence, L at #7 Marquette

#11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (N)

NET: 21

KenPom: 21

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: W at Portland, W vs Santa Clara

#7 Tennessee Volunteers (N)**

NET: 5

KenPom: 6

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: W at Missouri, W vs Texas A&M

#4 Marquette Golden Eagles (N)

NET: 12

KenPom: 13

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: W vs DePaul, W vs Xavier

Texas Southern Tigers

NET: 283

KenPom: 277

Quad-4 Win

Since last update: W vs Southern, W at Mississippi Valley State

Alabama Crimson Tide (N)**

NET: 6

KenPom: 7

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: W vs #24 Florida, L at #17 Kentucky

#1 Arizona Wildcats (N)**

NET: 4

KenPom: 4

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: L vs #21 Washington State, W vs Washington

Jacksonville Dolphins

NET: 277

KenPom: 273

Quad-4 Win

Since last update: W vs North Florida

Eastern Kentucky Colonels**

NET: 194

KenPom: 184

Quad-4 Win

Since Purdue game: W vs North Alabama, W vs Central Arkansas

Conference Tracker:

Conference Tracker ﻿Date Opponent NET KenPom Result Quad ﻿Date Opponent NET KenPom Result Quad 1-Dec At Northwestern 53 43 L 1 4-Dec Iowa 60 49 W 2 2-Jan At Maryland 67 44 W 1 5-Jan Illinois 17 10 W 1 9-Jan At Nebraska 41 34 L 1 13-Jan Penn State 96 91 W 3 16-Jan At Indiana 108 105 W 2 20-Jan At Iowa 60 49 W 1 23-Jan Michigan 120 109 W 3 28-Jan At Rutgers 98 94 W 2 31-Jan Northwestern 53 43 W 2 4-Feb At Wisconsin 22 22 W 1 10-Feb Indiana 108 105 W 3 15-Feb Minnesota 78 67 W 3 18-Feb At Ohio State 66 62 L 1 22-Feb Rutgers 98 94 W 3 25-Feb At Michigan 120 109 W 2 2-Mar Michigan State 24 20 - 1 5-Mar At Illinois 17 10 - 1 10-Mar Wisconsin 22 22 - 1

Another week for Purdue and another 2-0 slate. This past week was not so much important for adding resume-bolstering wins, but rather avoiding blemishes on the resume. Purdue avoided a Q3 home loss by dismantling Rutgers in Mackey and then for good measure, beat Michigan and add a Q2 win on the road. The 3 remaining games for Purdue this season are all Q1 opportunities, and none are even toeing the line of Q1/Q2. If the NET rankings hold where they are now, Purdue will go the entire regular season without a Q2, Q3, or Q4 loss (only 7 teams in the country can say that right now). Right now, the team to pay attention to their NET is Minnesota. As it stands, the home win against the Gophers is a Q3 win but if Minnesota jumps 3 spots to #75, it comes back to be a Q2 win for Purdue. A Minnesota win in Champaign Wednesday could help the Boilermakers in more ways than one.

Below is the current look at the Big Ten Tournament, as Purdue will get a double-bye and continue its streak of not playing on Wednesday or Thursday of the tournament. The key to Purdue’s tournament is not to have a bad loss on Friday. That essentially means avoiding a Q3 loss on a neutral court to the likes of Penn State, Rutgers, Indiana, or Michigan. If any of those teams were to slip below the 100-line in the NET and upset Purdue, it could be a Q3 loss. Of course, this is worst-case scenario for Purdue and the obvious path is to just beat the teams in front of you. Just keep winning.