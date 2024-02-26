Purdue Non-Con Tracker: Getting into the Full Spring of Things

Quad Chart
|Quadrant
|Home
|Neutral
|Away
|Quadrant
|Home
|Neutral
|Away
|Quad 1
|1-30
|1-50
|1-75
|Quad 2
|31-75
|51-100
|76-135
|Quad 3
|76-160
|101-200
|136-240
|Quad 4
|161+
|201+
|241+
** Indicates that the team is the current leader of their conference
Samford Bulldogs**
NET: 68
KenPom: 72
Quad-2 Win
Since last update: W vs Furman, W vs Eastern Tennessee State
Morehead State Eagles**
NET: 118
KenPom: 122
Quad-3 Win
Since last update: L vs Southern Indiana, W at Western Illinois
Xavier Musketeers
NET: 64
KenPom: 52
Quad-2 Win
Since last update: L vs Providence, L at #7 Marquette
#11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (N)
NET: 21
KenPom: 21
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: W at Portland, W vs Santa Clara
#7 Tennessee Volunteers (N)**
NET: 5
KenPom: 6
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: W at Missouri, W vs Texas A&M
#4 Marquette Golden Eagles (N)
NET: 12
KenPom: 13
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: W vs DePaul, W vs Xavier
Texas Southern Tigers
NET: 283
KenPom: 277
Quad-4 Win
Since last update: W vs Southern, W at Mississippi Valley State
Alabama Crimson Tide (N)**
NET: 6
KenPom: 7
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: W vs #24 Florida, L at #17 Kentucky
#1 Arizona Wildcats (N)**
NET: 4
KenPom: 4
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: L vs #21 Washington State, W vs Washington
Jacksonville Dolphins
NET: 277
KenPom: 273
Quad-4 Win
Since last update: W vs North Florida
Eastern Kentucky Colonels**
NET: 194
KenPom: 184
Quad-4 Win
Since Purdue game: W vs North Alabama, W vs Central Arkansas
Conference Tracker:
Conference Tracker
|Date
|Opponent
|NET
|KenPom
|Result
|Quad
|Date
|Opponent
|NET
|KenPom
|Result
|Quad
|1-Dec
|At Northwestern
|53
|43
|L
|1
|4-Dec
|Iowa
|60
|49
|W
|2
|2-Jan
|At Maryland
|67
|44
|W
|1
|5-Jan
|Illinois
|17
|10
|W
|1
|9-Jan
|At Nebraska
|41
|34
|L
|1
|13-Jan
|Penn State
|96
|91
|W
|3
|16-Jan
|At Indiana
|108
|105
|W
|2
|20-Jan
|At Iowa
|60
|49
|W
|1
|23-Jan
|Michigan
|120
|109
|W
|3
|28-Jan
|At Rutgers
|98
|94
|W
|2
|31-Jan
|Northwestern
|53
|43
|W
|2
|4-Feb
|At Wisconsin
|22
|22
|W
|1
|10-Feb
|Indiana
|108
|105
|W
|3
|15-Feb
|Minnesota
|78
|67
|W
|3
|18-Feb
|At Ohio State
|66
|62
|L
|1
|22-Feb
|Rutgers
|98
|94
|W
|3
|25-Feb
|At Michigan
|120
|109
|W
|2
|2-Mar
|Michigan State
|24
|20
|-
|1
|5-Mar
|At Illinois
|17
|10
|-
|1
|10-Mar
|Wisconsin
|22
|22
|-
|1
Another week for Purdue and another 2-0 slate. This past week was not so much important for adding resume-bolstering wins, but rather avoiding blemishes on the resume. Purdue avoided a Q3 home loss by dismantling Rutgers in Mackey and then for good measure, beat Michigan and add a Q2 win on the road. The 3 remaining games for Purdue this season are all Q1 opportunities, and none are even toeing the line of Q1/Q2. If the NET rankings hold where they are now, Purdue will go the entire regular season without a Q2, Q3, or Q4 loss (only 7 teams in the country can say that right now). Right now, the team to pay attention to their NET is Minnesota. As it stands, the home win against the Gophers is a Q3 win but if Minnesota jumps 3 spots to #75, it comes back to be a Q2 win for Purdue. A Minnesota win in Champaign Wednesday could help the Boilermakers in more ways than one.
Below is the current look at the Big Ten Tournament, as Purdue will get a double-bye and continue its streak of not playing on Wednesday or Thursday of the tournament. The key to Purdue’s tournament is not to have a bad loss on Friday. That essentially means avoiding a Q3 loss on a neutral court to the likes of Penn State, Rutgers, Indiana, or Michigan. If any of those teams were to slip below the 100-line in the NET and upset Purdue, it could be a Q3 loss. Of course, this is worst-case scenario for Purdue and the obvious path is to just beat the teams in front of you. Just keep winning.
