Boiler Alert Podcast - Purdue’s Magic Number is 1

The latest episode of the Boiler Alert podcast is out and ready for consumption! Purdue has won twice since we last spoke and put up some great offensive numbers against a really tough Rutgers defense and some not really that great numbers against a Michigan team that is just trying to get through until the offseason when they see if their coach is still around. We get into both games today.

Ryan joins me to talk about the victories but also take a step back and look at the current state of the Big Ten standings and Purdue’s many options to clinch a share of the conference crown. With Illinois directly behind Purdue and 2.5 games out of first we look at their schedule and see what are the chances that Purdue wins the conference without playing until Saturday. Illinois has two games in the interim. Could be significant.

So join us won’t you?