Boilers Wear Down Wolverines: Purdue 84 - Michigan 76

Purdue bounced back on the road dispatching the home standing, but Big 10 bottom dwelling, Wolverines 84-76 on the back of another monster Zach Edey performance. The historically dominant big man put up 35 and 15 on 14-18 shooting, including going 7-11 from the free throw line, and did it all without committing a turnover. Meanwhile the Wolverines were led by the well rested Dug McDaniel, who put 19 points on less than efficient 7-20 shooting.

The first 10 minutes gave me, and I’m assuming, everyone else, heartburn. It’s not that Purdue came out flat; it’s that they couldn’t buy a shot. Purdue was taking good shots and missing them. Meanwhile, Michigan was playing about as well as you can expect them to play. Dug McDaniel was a problem and Purdue didn’t have a solution for him early in the game. The score was 15-22 with 10:37 remaining in the first half.

I remember thinking, “on pace for 30 points for the half...not ideal.” Then Purdue hit the gas. First, Braden Smith dropped dimes to both Zach and Camden. Then Lance delivered another dime to Zach for a dunk, and Purdue suddenly found the rhythm they lacked in the first half. Braden Smith’s 3 with 6:12 left put Purdue up 32-30. At that point, Purdue decided to end the game, putting on a back-breaking 15-6 run to take a 47-36 lead into the locker room. I’ve been calling for Purdue to finish off a half, and they obliged today, using a late run to push the lead, instead of allowing a late run to tighten things up at the half.

I give Michigan credit. They played their ass off without much incentive to play their ass off. At points though, they crossed the line between “physical play” and into “reckless play.” They hacked Zach every time he touched the ball, but it did little to deter the big man, and crippled Michigan late because of foul trouble. Once Zach started rolling, he was an unstoppable force. In the preview, I said Zach was Purdue’s jab, and the big man played the role of prime Lennox Lewis in this game. Anytime Michigan looked interested in cutting the lead, Zach popped them in the face with a bucket to settle things down.

While Purdue battered the Wolverines with Zach, the guards continued to swing and miss. At several points in the second half, Purdue had Michigan on the ropes, but the guards couldn’t shoot well enough from the perimeter to knock them out. Fletcher Loyer continued his brutal struggle from deep but did manage to hit one, going 1-5. Michigan helped off a player whose best skill, by far, is shooting. That’s tough.

Braden Smith couldn’t buy a 3 either, going an uncharacteristic 1-5. He also missed a few that I would be upset about missing in an open gym run. Unlike the last couple of road games though, a couple of Boilermakers managed to find the range. Lance Jones, never lacking confidence, continued to bomb away, hitting 3-7. Lance continues to be Purdue’s best, and at points, only deep threat on the road. Today, however, Mason Gillis remembered he’s one of the best shooters in the nation and looked for his shot, going 2-5 from deep.

Still, I came into this game looking for answers, and this game didn’t do much for me. I liked the fact that Purdue continued to attack, despite their guards having a tough night from the floor instead of forcing the ball to Zach, and that allowed the big man to eat on the offense glass. Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer finished the game a combined 6-22 from the floor, including a 2-10 performance from deep, but at least they kept shooting.

Speaking of Braden Smith, he made up for a rough shooting night by dishing out 11 assists and ruthlessly pushing the pace at every opportunity against the short-handed Wolverines. I’ve talked about what I didn’t see in this game, but Braden pushing the pace whenever the opportunity presented its self was nice to see. He didn’t get stuck in the “walk the ball down the court and get it to Zach” loop. Instead he continued to get his head up and probe the defense early. Purdue’s at their best when they push the ball and keep the opponent under continual pressure.

The bench, after looking solid at home, reverted back to Mason Gillis and not much else. Matt gave me what I asked for in the preview and gave Camden Heide an extended run, but after torching the nets against Rutgers, he put in an anonymous 2 points on 1-2 shooting. Ethan Morton, God bless him, you could hear whatever shred of confidence buried deep in his muscle memory exit his body with an “oof” after confidently stepping into a 3 and barely grazing the bottom left of the rim. Throw in Caleb Furst inexplicably looking at least a step behind on both sides of the court, and what I originally thought was one of the deeper Purdue teams in Painter’s tenure remains paper-thin.

I’ll take a road win 10/10 times.

Still, the only thing I learned from is that Zach Edey is a generational college basketball player. He’s a giant with the feet of a ballerina and stunning touch around the basket. He shrugs off fouls that would send lesser men to the floor and then the locker room.

I knew that coming into the game.

I still don’t know if Purdue’s guards can shoot well enough away from home to beat decent teams. They let a woeful Michigan team hang around, wobbling on their feet in the second half, and couldn’t put them away.

I still don’t know if anyone outside of Gillis is brave enough to score off the bench on the road. Matt gave Camden the minutes, but he couldn’t find his way in a tighter game. Myles Colvin picked up another DNP-Coaches Decision, another problem with letting Michigan hang around all game.

The Boilermakers have one true road game left on the schedule, but it’s going to be hard to get right in what will be the most hostile road environment of the season in Champaign. That leaves the Big 10 tournament. Normally, I don’t put much stock in the Big 10 Tournament, but I’d sleep a lot better later on in March if Purdue can find their range from deep in Indianapolis (touches ear piece: I’m being told that the Big 10 Tournament is in Minneapolis this year. While I know that, my fingers refuse to type it.)

Maybe Purdue can win it all with the best “jab” in modern college basketball; Zach’s that good, but I’d prefer not to find out.