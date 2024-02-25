Purdue Basketball: Michigan Preview

University of Michigan Wolverines

Overall Record: 8-19

Big 10 Record: 3-13

KenPom Ranking: 112

Basic Information

Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Type of School: Public Research University

Mascot: None (seriously, how hard is it to put someone in a Wolverine costume?)

Head Coach - Juwan Howard

Seasons at Michigan: 5

Other Head Coaching Jobs: None

Career Record: 87-67

Conference Championships: 1

Conference Tournament Championships: 0

NCAA Appearances: 2 (5-2)

Final Four Appearances: 0

Kenpom Style of Play

() = National Ranking per Kenpom

Offense

Adj. Efficiency: 112.3 (82)

Avg. Poss. Length: 17.8 (216)

Defense

Adj. Efficiency: 106.3 (169)

Avg. Poss. Length: 17 (76)

Adjusted Tempo

67.4 (195)

Kenpom 4 Factors

() = National Ranking per Kenpom

Offense

Effective FG%: 52.3 (93)

Turnover %: 18.4 (264)

Off. Reb. %: 30.9 (106)

FTA/FGA: 32.1 (202)

Defense

Effective FG%: 51.8 (254)

Turnover %: 13.7 (344)

Off. Reb. %: 31 (271)

FTA/FGA: 29 (80)

Personnel

Michigan Starters Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Point Guard 0 Dug McDaniel So. 5'11" 175 N/A 35.7 16.6 3.8 4.6 Shooting Guard 3 Jaelin Llewellyn So. 6'2" 190 Princeton 18.9 5.6 1.4 1.4 Small Forward 4 Nimari Burnett Sr. 6'4" 200 Texas Tech / Alabama 31.5 9.7 4.2 2.5 Power Forward 5 Terrance Williams Sr. 6'7" 225 N/A 33.4 12.4 4.4 1.3 Center 32 Tarris Reed Jr. So. 6'10" 265 N/A 26.3 9.3 7.1 0.6

Michigan Bench Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Guard 40 George Washington Fr. 6'2" 170 N/A 7 0.9 0.3 0.4 Power Forward 2 Tray Jackson Sr. 6'10" 215 Seaton Hall 15.7 5.1 2.5 0.5 Power Forward 42 Will Tschetter So. 6'8" 245 N/A 16.3 6.8 2.2 0.6

Quick Michigan Update

Here’s the deal, Michigan’s A+ game can’t beat Purdue unless the Boilermakers help out. The Wolverines have one a single game (Wisconsin oddly enough) since Purdue beat them down in Mackey a little over a month ago.

Yes, it’s a home game so they get back homework averse Dug McDaniel, their best player, to run the show. He’s one of the better point guards in the nation. It’ll be fun watching him try to out duel Purdue’s starting back court until the score gets out of hand and Dug spends the rest of the game playing hero ball.

Despite the returning McDaniel, Michigan will be without second leading scorer Olivier Nkahmhoua for the duration of the season. The Tennessee transfer was averaging close to 15 points a game, and tried to take up the road slack without McDaniel (clearly without success). They dusted off Tray Jackson, but the once highly regarded recruit and two time transfers (Missouri/Seaton Hall) is pretty much the 5-6 point a game, finesse player he’s been throughout his career. Throw in the fact that backup forward Will Tschetter is questionable and not only is Michigan not a good basketball team, but they’re also running out of players.

This season has been a disaster for Juwan Howard on a scale few could have imagined at the start of the year, and depending on your view of Howard will either be lucky or unlucky if he avoids getting fired after the season.

I’m not going to spend much time on a team Purdue should absolutely dismantle.

It’s All About Purdue

Here’s the thing. I was impressed by Purdue’s win over Rutgers. The basketball was moving around the court, outside shots were dropping, Zach was a part of the offense and not the entire offense, and everyone looked like their sphincter was in a more relaxed state, including Matt Painter.

As good as that game was, it didn’t answer any of my questions about Purdue. I know Purdue is great at home. I also know Purdue has struggled on the road. Ohio State, although more talented than Michigan, had no business beating the Boilermakers, and yet, here we are, with a loss to a bad Ohio State on the resume.

I get it. This is college basketball, sometimes you lose games to teams you shouldn’t, but the way Purdue lost to Ohio State was concerning. In fact, Purdue’s guard play on the road has been concerning for about the last month. Whatever magic they conjure in the friendly confines of Mackey hasn’t traveled well. Everything looks tight away from home, and when things get tight, Matt Painter, either consciously or subconsciously tries to win the game from the bench instead of letting his team win it on the court.

In boxing terms, Zach Edey is the ultimate jab. Consider him Lennox Lewis. The guards are Purdue’s knock out punch. In theory, the Boilermakers should soften the other team up with Zach. Once the big man is established, it’s time to start looking for the 3-point knockout from the perimeter.

On the road recently, the jab still works, but the knock out punch is missing. Zach is going to keep you in the game. Boxers with jabs rarely get knocked out, but much like boxing, if you let a guy hang around late, all it takes is one unanswered run. That’s been Purdue’s issue on the road, and Ohio State managed to clip the Boilermakers late because the guards couldn’t put them away early.

Can Purdue bring their knockout punch on the road?

Will Painter find minutes for Heide and or Colvin and play them even if they don’t come off the bench white hot like Heide did at home?

Furthermore, can Heide bring that type of game with him on the road. There are no indications that he can’t, but also no indication that he can. Purdue’s bench, especially on the road, is still an unknown on February 5th. Today would be the perfect game to try and answer some of those questions, with the March calendar turn looming.

For a game with seemingly little drama, I’ll be watching to see if the game against Rutgers was an aberration. If Purdue’s guards come out shooting the ball, this thing could be an epic beat down. If this game isn’t an epic beat down, the Rutgers game didn’t answer any questions.

Predictions

KenPom

Purdue - 84

Michigan - 71

Drew

Purdue - 91

Michigan - 71

I don’t trust road Purdue, but I don’t trust Michigan anywhere. The Wolverines hang in the first half but the Boilermakers dominate the second half as foul trouble mounts for Howard’s crew. This is the game the guards need to show they can knock a team out, and get the job done on the road.

That happens today.