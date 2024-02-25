The Three Pointer: Purdue vs. Michigan

2024: Michigan 111th (168th D)

2023: Minnesota 216th (188th D)

2022: Nebby 140th (178th)

2021: Nebby 109th (40th)

2020: Nebby 162nd (152nd)

2019: Illini 84th (108th)

2018: Rutgers 130th (28th)

2017: Rutgers 135th (70th)

2016: Rutgers 279th (236th) / Minny: 192nd (163rd)

2015: Rutgers 198th (110th) / NW: 122nd (151st)

1 | Braden Smith vs. Dug McDaniel: Win that Matchup

It’s no secret that Michigan is struggling this season and Purdue got a chance to see that first hand in Mackey Arena with a 99-67 beat down just over a month ago. The issue there is that Michigan has been forced to play their road games without their best overall player and only true ball handler in Dug McDaniel due to an academic issue. When McDaniel has been on the court, he is averaging 16.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists but has done a good job taking care of the ball with just six games of four or more turnovers. As a comparison Braden Smith has seven of those types of games.

On the road in the B1G is never an easy proposition but that’s where Smith has tended to have the turnover bug bite him the worst. Of those seven games where Smith has had four or more turnovers this season, five of them have come on the road or neutral sites. Purdue can ill afford another game where Smith struggles with controlling the ball and helping make Purdue an efficient scoring machine. Luckily for the Boilers, Michigan is one of the worst defenses in the country at generating steals with a steal percentage this season of 5.8%, good for 358th. As a comparison, Purdue averages a 9.7% steal percentage for 218th.

Smith and McDaniel came from the same 2023 recruiting class with McDaniel checking in as a top 70 recruit while Smith’s lack of respect in his class is well documented. Smith has shown he plays really well when he has a chip on his shoulder and this might be one of those cases where the opponent provides him with a just a bit more incentive. He continues to elevate his game to the point that Purdue fans should expect him to win most matchups with any other point guard in the country. That’s quite the feat for just a sophomore point guard who is starting to generate some well deserved NBA buzz.

If Smith handles the ball well, keeps Purdue’s offense efficient, hits his shots, and doens’t turn the ball over, he’ll lead Purdue to another important road win in the B1G.

2 | Get Tarris Reed in Foul Trouble

Reed has shown a really good ability this season to matchup with some of the B1G’s best big men down low. His 6’10 and 260lb frame allows him to stand up physically to big guys like Zach Edey, Cliff Omoruyi, and Kel’el Ware. After him though, Michigan would struggle to put anyone in the middle to defend Edey or TKR inside with the injury to Olivier Nkamhoua. Getting Reed in foul trouble would allow Purdue to isolate the defender on TKR or Furst and allow them to go on more one on one opportunities where they just aren’t high level post defenders.

The biggest key would be limiting the Wolverines best rebounder as Reed averages 7.1 rebounds per game. Nobody else on their roster this year averages more than 4.4 per game (Nkamhoua averaged 7.1 rebounds as well). It would allow Edey to dominate the glass for easy buckets off misses or limiting Wolverine second chance scoring opportunities.

3 | Get Fletcher Right

The sophomore guard has taken a ton of heat the last several games as he has seemingly begun to struggle in an almost exact parallel to last season. In fact, both he and Zach Edey have his the same number of threes through the month of February with just one. A funny stat for sure but Purdue simply isn’t as good of an offensive team if Fletcher isn’t hitting his open three point opportunities.

How good was Loyer prior to this struggle that started in the home game against the Hoosiers and has now gone just 1-7 from behind the arc. There has been some noticeable differences between his struggles last year and this season in that he isn’t living through his jumper as much as he did last year. He is also doing other things to stay active in the game with five assists against Rutgers and isn’t forcing shots to try and shoot himself out of the rut. However, you can clearly see that Loyer’s first miss shot the last few games have immediately led him losing confidence in his jump shot.

For those of you clamoring for Heide or Colvin to suddenly get the start over Loyer, it isn’t likely to happen. CMP has also shown a willingness to sit Loyer for those other players if he continues to struggle. If there was a team in the B1G to get Loyer right, it would be Michigan as the Wolverines rank just 314th in three point point defensive percentage giving up 36% on the season to opponents.

And 1 | Use Ethan Morton More as a Facilitator on Offense to Initiate Offense

Before I lose you to the comments section to tell me how big of an idiot I am, hear me out. With Loyer’s struggles, Morton has been coming into the game at earlier portions of the game and being paired with Gillis, Smith, and Jones. That’s a trio of shooters who are shooting a combined 42.7% from behind the arc so placing Morton on the arc and standing there seems a bit wasteful. What can Purdue and PJ Thompson do to put the defense in more binds? Hear me out here.

Morton has a really good ability to get himself into the lane but just hasn’t shown a consistent ability to finish on his own. It is doubtful he suddenly becomes an elite scorer in that regard but what he has proven to be is a capable ball handler and a really good passer. In that regard, having Edey setting high ball screens that allow him to drive into the lane with those other guys already on the arc prevents defenses from just sagging off Morton and his defenders just becoming an all-time extra post defender.

It doesn’t have to become the primary way for Purdue to initiate offense as you want the ball in Smith’s hands as much as possible. How he can manipulate the defense, shoot the ball from any spot on the court at a high percentage, and find shooters with ease makes him an elite player. However, having that look in the back pocket would help get Edey more one on one chances with defenders that wouldn’t be able to jump onto him to double. It would also be one more thing an opponent would have to account for in their preparation.

Players to Watch:

Dug McDaniel | #0 | Guard | Sophomore | 5’11 160 lbs | 16.6 pts, 3.8 reb, 4.6 ast, 36.1% 3pt,

Had Dug not been forced to stay home during the Wolverines road games, you’d probably be looking at a potential first team All B1G type of year from the sophomore point guard. With the loss of Nkamhoua, Michigan is going to have to rely on him even more and the job of defending him is going to come down to Smith and Jones.

Will Tschetter | #42 | Forward | Junior | 6’8 230 lbs | 6.8 pts, 2.2 reb, 55.6% 3pt (25/45)

With the injury to starter Nkamhoua, it will be interesting to see what Howard will do for his minute distribution. Having a 3pt shooter at 55% may simply mean he needs to get more minutes to generate more opportunities for the upset. Above 40% is so incredibly good but above 50% on a decent amount of shots make shim a legitimate threat to the Boilers ability to win if he gets going. He’s only scored in double digits in one of the last five games and hasn’t played more than 20 minutes but doesn’t that sound like the guy who inexplicably hits five threes and scores 20 points after averaging less than 7 all season?

Prediction:

Just like the previous game against the Rutgers Scarlett Knights, this is clearly an overmatch squad Purdue is squaring off against. That being said, there are no gimme games in the B1G and Michigan could 100% beat Purdue if they don’t play focused and handle their business. Hopefully the OSU was a wake-up call that the team needed and their connectiveness they played with against OSU continues into March.

Purdue: 82

Michigan:71