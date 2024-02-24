The Old Gold Show - Is Purdue Back?

Casey and I are back at it with The Old Gold Show. After suffering a defeat on the road to Ohio State many people were questioning Purdue. Was their offense any good? Could anyone but Edey and Smith be trusted? What was going on with the three point shooting? Could the bench produce any offense? A lot of questions for a team that had only lost three games all season long. It’s amazing what happens when you lose. Well, when Purdue loses at least.

Then, after taking Rutgers behind the woodshed a lot of those arguments seemed to have gone away. The offense was humming, the bench produced (look out for Camden Heide), and the offense had one of their best games of the year against a KenPom top 3 ranked defense. It seemed to answer everything that was asked, but does it or does Mackey Arena simply cure everything for this team?

We discuss the recent slump of Fletcher Loyer and if Camden Heide might find a way to steal some of his minutes. We also discuss Myles Colvin and his minutes. Plus, Casey shares some insight from PJ Thompson about what the offense would do differently in the game against Rutgers after struggling against Ohio State.

Join us won’t you? In addition to the Youtube link below you can also find us on your favorite podcast platforms.