Matt Painter Named Coach of the Year Finalist

The finalists for the Naismith Awards are almost set in stone at this juncture. The Atlanta Tipoff Club has announced their final fifteen candidates for men’s college basketball coach of the year.

Late on in the season, Matt Painter is inarguably one of the leaders. His odds to win are, uh, quite good while his star center Zach Edey is favored to win player of the year. Edey won the award last season as well.

Painter would become the second Purdue basketball coach to win the award. Carolyn Peck won the award after coaching the Boilermakers to a women’s college basketball championship in 1999, becoming the youngest coach to win a national championship at just 33 years old. I’m 28 and have some catching up to do.

Other men’s coaches included on the official Naismith Award watchlist include the following:

1. Hubert Davis (North Carolina)

2. Bryce Drew (Grand Canyon)

3. Anthony Grant (Dayton)

4. Dan Hurley (Connecticut)

5. Nate Oats (Alabama)

6. T.J. Otzelberger (Iowa State)

7. Lamont Paris (South Carolina)

8. Bruce Pearl (Auburn)

9. Richard Pitino (New Mexico)

10. Mark Pope (Brigham Young)

11. Kevin Sampson (Houston)

12. Josh Schertz (Indiana State)

13. Kyle Smith (Washington State)

14. Danny Sprinkle (Utah State)